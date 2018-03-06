App
Mar 05, 2018 08:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oscars 2018: An award ceremony that celebrated change and diversity

The 90th Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Catch all the live action here.

highlights

  • Mar 05, 10:36 AM (IST)

    Here's a quick look at the winners of 90th Academy Awards

    Best Picture:The Shape Of Water

    Best Director: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape Of Water

    Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Best Actor: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

    Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

    Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Best Original Screenplay: Get Out

    Best Adapted Screenplay: Call Me By Your Name

    Best Animated Feature Film: Coco

    Best Foreign Language Film: A Fantastic Woman, Chile

    Best Original Score: The Shape Of Water

    Best Original Song: Remember Me, Coco

    Best Documentary Feature: Icarus

    Best Documentary Short: Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405

    Best Live Action Short: The Silent Child

    Best Animation Short: Dear Basketball

    Best Sound Editing: Dunkirk

    Best Sound Mixing: Dunkirk

    Best Production Design: The Shape Of Water

    Best Cinematography:Blade Runner

    Best Makeup And Hair:Darkest Hour

    Best Costume Design:Phantom Thread

    Best Film Editing: Dunkirk

    Best Visual Effects:Blade Runner

  • Mar 05, 08:25 PM (IST)

    The Oscars that celebrated change and diversity

    Romantic fantasy "The Shape of Water" won the best picture Oscar on Sunday, the film industry's most prestigious honor, on a night where themes of female empowerment and activism almost overshadowed the awards.

    The Fox Searchlight movie's Mexican filmmaker, Guillermo del Toro, won best director, dashing the hopes of a rare win by a woman or a black filmmaker.

    The movie about a mute cleaning woman who falls in love with a strange river creature had gone into the ceremony with a leading 13 nominations, and won a total of four Academy Awards.

    Greta Gerwig's independent mother-daughter tale "Lady Bird" came away empty-handed while Universal Pictures' racial satire "Get Out" got just one award - for original screenplay - despite speculation that its bold take on modern race relations might take the top prize.

    "I stopped writing this movie about 20 times because I thought it was impossible. I thought it wasn't going to work," "Get Out" director and screenwriter Jordan Peele said.

    Britain's Gary Oldman won his first Oscar for playing World War Two leader Winston Churchill in Warner Bros.' "Darkest Hour," while Frances McDormand's woman in a vengeful fury was a popular best actress winner for Fox Searchlight's dark comedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

    19:17 Indian stars Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi, who passed away recently, featured in the In Memoriam section at the 90th Academy Awards today.

    The In Memoriam segment of the Oscars pays tribute to artistes who have passed this year.

  • Mar 05, 07:17 PM (IST)

    Indian stars Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi, who passed away recently, featured in the In Memoriam section at the 90th Academy Awards today.

    The In Memoriam segment of the Oscars pays tribute to artistes who have passed this year.

  • Mar 05, 05:37 PM (IST)

    Emma Stone

  • Mar 05, 05:37 PM (IST)

    Nicole Kidman

  • Mar 05, 05:36 PM (IST)

    Gal Gadot

  • Mar 05, 05:34 PM (IST)

  • Mar 05, 05:33 PM (IST)

    A look at celebs who were best dressed at the Oscars 2018

  • Mar 05, 04:21 PM (IST)

  • Mar 05, 04:08 PM (IST)

    Quotes of the winners

    Gary Oldman: "Winning an Oscar for playing one of the greatest Britons who ever lived makes this doubly special. This film, this company of actors and Joe Wright, has been an unforgettable experience and a highlight of my career."

    Jordan Peele: "This is a renaissance. I almost never became a director because of such a shortage of role models; Spike Lee, John Singleton, the Peebles, the Hughes Brothers – the exceptions to the rule."

    J. Miles Dale: "It’s a great moment for Canadian filmmaking – more Oscar nominations than any other Canadian film. We’re really proud.”

    Frances McDormand on @3Billboards: "“It represents a good conversation about compassion and inclusion.”

  • Mar 05, 03:36 PM (IST)

    A look at what happened back stage at the Oscars

  • Mar 05, 02:31 PM (IST)

  • Mar 05, 01:57 PM (IST)

    Producer J. Miles Dale (L), director Guillermo del Toro (at microphone) and cast/crew accept Best Picture for 'The Shape of Water' onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

  • Mar 05, 01:04 PM (IST)

    Gary Oldman: "The worst thing you can do as an artist is second guess yourself. But sometimes I still have that little demon on my shoulder trying to do that."

  • Mar 05, 12:54 PM (IST)
  • Mar 05, 12:52 PM (IST)

    Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd at 90th Academy Awards - Oscars Governors Ball - Hollywood, California, US. (Reuters)

  • Mar 05, 12:40 PM (IST)

    Gary Oldman: "Winning an Oscar for playing one of the greatest Britons who ever lived makes this doubly special. This film, this company of actors and Joe Wright, has been an unforgettable experience and a highlight of my career."

  • Mar 05, 12:33 PM (IST)

    Oscar winners Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman (L to R) pose backstage. (Image Courtesy: Reuters)

  • Mar 05, 12:27 PM (IST)

    Gary Oldman: "It’s easier to throw things out when something new comes along just because you can, but getting Kazuhiro Tsuji was contingent on my doing this role. Only he could do it."

  • Mar 05, 12:21 PM (IST)
  • Mar 05, 12:15 PM (IST)

    Gary Oldman: "Makeup and clothes are things that are the closest to the actor. They actually touch you. The people who do that are the first ones you meet in the morning."

  • Mar 05, 12:09 PM (IST)

    Jordan Peele: "This is a renaissance. I almost never became a director because of such a shortage of role models; Spike Lee, John Singleton, the Peebles, the Hughes Brothers – the exceptions to the rule."

  • Mar 05, 12:01 PM (IST)

    Guillermo del Toro with the Best Director Award and the Best Picture Award for "The Shape of Water". (Image Credits: Reuters)

  • Mar 05, 11:59 AM (IST)

    Guillermo Del Toro: "When we started this, we talked seriously about doing this with department heads in Canada. We wanted to showcase the talent there, where you don’t just go and use a rebate."

  • Mar 05, 11:55 AM (IST)

    Guillermo Del Toro on the future of Fox Searchlight: "It’s above my pay grade! But I’m continuing conversations with them about future projects."

  • Mar 05, 11:48 AM (IST)

    Guillermo Del Toro: "Every time we can demonstrate Mexican exports things like science, arts, culture, it brings important things to world discourse. It also helps us remember where we’re from, honoring your roots and country."

  • Mar 05, 11:43 AM (IST)
  • Mar 05, 11:09 AM (IST)

    Frances McDormand: "We need to send a message to the public that we can make a difference as an industry. The commission being headed by Anita Hill is smart. We’ve started a conversation that will change something."

  • Mar 05, 11:05 AM (IST)

    Frances McDormand on 3Billboards: “It represents a good conversation about compassion and inclusion.”

  • Mar 05, 11:02 AM (IST)

    The women described 2017, which included blockbuster and critically acclaimed films that were not centered on white men - from female-led action movie "Wonder Woman" to racial satire "Get Out" - as a move toward a more inclusive film industry.

    "The changes we are witnessing are being driven by the powerful sound of new voices, of different voices, of our voices, joining together in a mighty chorus that is finally saying: 'Time's up,'" Judd said.

