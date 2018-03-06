Oscars 2018: An award ceremony that celebrated change and diversity

The Oscars that celebrated change and diversity

Romantic fantasy "The Shape of Water" won the best picture Oscar on Sunday, the film industry's most prestigious honor, on a night where themes of female empowerment and activism almost overshadowed the awards.

The Fox Searchlight movie's Mexican filmmaker, Guillermo del Toro, won best director, dashing the hopes of a rare win by a woman or a black filmmaker.

The movie about a mute cleaning woman who falls in love with a strange river creature had gone into the ceremony with a leading 13 nominations, and won a total of four Academy Awards.

Greta Gerwig's independent mother-daughter tale "Lady Bird" came away empty-handed while Universal Pictures' racial satire "Get Out" got just one award - for original screenplay - despite speculation that its bold take on modern race relations might take the top prize.

"I stopped writing this movie about 20 times because I thought it was impossible. I thought it wasn't going to work," "Get Out" director and screenwriter Jordan Peele said.

Britain's Gary Oldman won his first Oscar for playing World War Two leader Winston Churchill in Warner Bros.' "Darkest Hour," while Frances McDormand's woman in a vengeful fury was a popular best actress winner for Fox Searchlight's dark comedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

