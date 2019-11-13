App
you are here: HomeNewsentertainment
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 08:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Most watched series on Netflix: Binge worthy shows people are viewing across the world

Streaming platform Netflix has always been secretive about its viewership data, but recently released records to showcase the most-watched series in the last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Following years of being secretive about its records, streaming platform Netflix released viewership data from the duration of October 2018 to September 2019. Netflix announced that it counts anyone who’s watched 70 percent of a single episode within four weeks of a series’ premiere as a ‘viewer’ of that show. This had led to some criticism since it means that if you watch the first episode of a show and then decide not to continue the rest of the series, you still count as a viewer. However, here’s a roundup of what Netflix states are the top ten most-viewed television shows the platform. (Image: Netflix.com)
After years of being secretive about its records, streaming platform Netflix released viewership data from October 2018 to September 2019. Netflix announced that it counts anyone who's watched 70 percent of a single episode within four weeks of a series' premiere as a 'viewer' of that show. This led to some criticism since even if you watch the first episode of a show and then decide not to continue with the rest of the series, you still count as a viewer. Nonetheless, here's a roundup of what the top ten most-viewed series on the platform, according to Netflix. (Image: Netflix.com)

No. 10 | Elite | Viewership: 20 million (Image: Netflix.com)
No 10 | Elite | Viewership: 20 million (Image: Netflix.com)

No. 9 | When They See Us | Viewership: 25 million (Image: Netflix.com)
No 9 | When They See Us | Viewership: 25 million (Image: Netflix.com)

No. 8 | Dead to Me | Viewership: 30 million (Image: Netflix.com)
No 8 | Dead to Me | Viewership: 30 million (Image: Netflix.com)

No. 7 | Unbelievable | Viewership: 32 million (Image: Netflix.com)
No 7 | Unbelievable | Viewership: 32 million (Image: Netflix.com)

No. 6 | Our Planet | Viewership: 33 million (Image: Netflix.com)
No 6 | Our Planet | Viewership: 33 million (Image: Netflix.com)

No. 5 | Sex Education | Viewership: 40 million (Image: Netflix.com)
No 5 | Sex Education | Viewership: 40 million (Image: Netflix.com)

No. 4 | You | Viewership: 40 million (Image: Netflix.com)
No 4 | You | Viewership: 40 million (Image: Netflix.com)

No. 3 | Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) | Viewership: 44 million (Image: Netflix.com)
No 3 | Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) | Viewership: 44 million (Image: Netflix.com)

No. 2 | Umbrella Academy | Viewership: 45 million (Image: Netflix.com)
No 2 | Umbrella Academy | Viewership: 45 million (Image: Netflix.com)

No. 1 | Stranger Things | Viewership: 64 million (Image: Netflix.com)
No 1 | Stranger Things | Viewership: 64 million (Image: Netflix.com)

