Mission Impossible - Fallout gives Dhadak a tough fight, bags Rs 36.25-crore over the weekend

Tom Cruise gave Bollywood a run for its money yet another time with Mission Impossible - Fallout raking in Rs 36.25 crore at the box office in opening weekend. The film opened to bag Rs 9.25 crore on Friday and gained substantially to Rs 12.75 crore and Rs 14.25 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

If the momentum continues Fallout could match the business of Rogue Nation, the last Mission Impossible film, in just a week’s time. Mission Impossible - Rogue Nation had grossed closed to Rs 55 crore in three years of its release.

While people checked into the theatres to watch the latest offering of the Mission Impossible series, Bollywood's Dhadak took a back seat. At least at the start of the weekend. “Dhadak got affected by the MI6 wave and was expected to grow over the weekend which it did,” said Bollywood film trade analyst Taran Adarash.

Dhadak collected Rs 2.61 crore on Friday and made close to Rs 9 crore collectively on Saturday and Sunday taking its second weekend collections to Rs 11.5 crore approximately and 10-day total to Rs 62 crore. With that the film is heading towards crossing numbers made by 2012 release Student of the Year, another film debuting actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra. The film had lifetime collections of close to Rs 62.94 crore.

“Dhadak has done well for a film with new comers. While Mission Impossible has given it a little competition but the movie has already done well for itself. Movie buffs have no other Bollywood films to watch till Gold takes off on August 15,” said film trade analyst Atul Mohan.

Meanwhile Sanju touched Rs 339.75 crore worth collection from theatrical release in India and the new releases of the week Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and Nawabzaade hardly added any money to the Bollywood exchequer.