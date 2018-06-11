MAMI travels to Delhi with its film festival

Expanding their audience and widening their footprint, MAMI will now have a Delhi chapter. Popularly known as MAMI, the film festival is run by the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image.

With 250 members signed on to the programme already, the Delhi chapter of MAMI has partnered with PVR Cinemas. DLF Promenade and PVR ECX Chanakyapuri are the two properties that would be screening MAMI films in Delhi.

The uncensored and unreleased films to be be shown at the year-long film festival will be targeted towards developing film communities and new audience for world cinema. The MAMI year-round programme doesn’t just screen the latest films but also conducts workshops and conversation sessions with actors and film makers throughout the year.

MAMI board members that is represented by names like Anurah Kashyap, Deepika Padukone, Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar, Manish Mundra, Riteish Deshmukh, Rohan Sippy, Sidharth Roy Kapur, Vishal Bhardwaj, Zoya Akhtar, Rana Daggubati and many others will target to bring together critically acclaimed filmmakers, industry professionals, and award-winning talent from across the world, to Delhiites.

To get started the two-day launch of MAMI in Delhi will see screening of Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs and Ari Aster’s Hereditary.

“Led by Kiran Rao, Anupama Chopra and Smriti Kiran, MAMI has established itself as a premier film festival and is recognised globally as a platform to showcase some of the best cinema in the world. From the red carpet premiers, to the carefully selected and curated films, it’s an event that everyone looks forward to. We wanted to get that excitement to Delhi because there aren’t too many film festivals happening here and people definitely have the appetite for world cinema,” said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, joint managing director, PVR Cinemas.

Till date, The MAMI year-round programme in Mumbai has screened over 40 films, which include Lady Bird, The Square, Zama, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missourie and Village Rockstars. There are about 7000 plus members enrolled for this programme in Mumbai.