Luka Chuppi, Badla join 10 movies that just fell short of entering 100 Crore Club

Ask a cricketer and he would tell that losing out on a century is one of the most painful experiences, especially if you have entered the 90s. This could well be the sentiment shared by Bollywood actors as well with a handful of films not quite reaching the 100 Crore Club. Though at last count as many as 76 films have hit a century ever since Ghajini opened the 100 Crore Club, there are just 10 films that have fell short by just a few crore.

Incidentally, 2019 itself has seen three such films which released in the first quarter of the year and though they all exceeded expectations, a century run evaded them.

Welcome Back - 97 crore

Welcome Back holds the record for coming closest to this milestone and stopping short just in the final lap. Anees Bazmee's sequel to his superhit film Welcome was well received by the audiences. The multi-starrer with John Abraham leading the pack along with Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar brought in good laughs as well as good moolah but missed a century by 3 crore.

Baby - 95.50 crore

One of the rare Akshay Kumar starrers in the recent times which fell in the 90s, Baby was a Neeraj Pandey directed spy thriller which is being hailed as a classic today. A very well made film with very good production values, this one was big screen entertainment at its best. However, it wasn't an out and out massy film due to which it fell just a little short at the single screens.

Luka Chuppi - 93-94 crore (expected)

Kartik Aaryan could well have scored back to back centuries here with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety being his last 100 Crore Club Blockbuster. On the other hand Kriti Sanon too was coming from the success of Bareilly Ki Barfi. If not for Total Dhamaal on one side and Badla along with Captain Marvel on the other with cricket matches in between, this one was a century material.

Raajneeti - 93.66 crore

If one accounts for inflation during the period gone by then this one was a big 100 Crore Club film by all means. However, in absolute terms Raajneeti fell just short. A multi-starrer of epic proportions with Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Arjun Rampal in lead roles, this Prakash Jha directed film stays on to be the biggest grosser ever for a story set in politics.

Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi - 92.19 crore

Kangana Ranaut battled difficulties and controversies but ultimately emerged victorious with Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi finding good audiences for itself. Though there were a few detractors from within the industry itself, the film ultimately managed to do good business. It couldn't really go past the 100 crore mark but success for the film is a win in itself.

Talaash - 91 crore

An offbeat film starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukherji, the film took some time to reach the finishing lines. There were talks about the film being reshot but ultimately when it released, the Reema Kagti directed affair worked with the urban audiences. Of course Aamir was used to delivering much bigger successes by then and Talaash fell short.

Zero - 90.28 crore

This was a film that was touted to be a 200 crore entertainer in the offering. After all, Shah Rukh Khan was uniting with Aanand L. Rai of Tanu Weds Manu Returns fame and there were top leading ladies in the form of Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. However, the film failed commercially and couldn't even manage to score a century. Ultimately, a disappointing result for all.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara - 90.27 crore

This was yet another film which could well be a 100 Crore Club entrant today, given the inflation and increased ticket prices. However, back then this Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif and Abhay Deol starrer fell just short of the 100 Crore Club mark. A niche film which was aiming for the core urban multiplex audience, it has managed a good recall value for it today.

Singh Is Blinng - 90 crore

Just like Baby, Akshay Kumar missed a century with Singh Is Blinng as well which was second in the franchise of Singh Is Kinng. This time around, Prabhu Dheva was at the director's chair. The film couldn't see much critical appreciation going for it and audiences too didn't quite root for it much after the opening. As a result, the film did cover some distance but that's it.

Badla - 88-90 crore (expected)

This is one film which has done double the business of what was expected from it to begin with. While director Sujoy Ghosh ensured good enough merits for this Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer, audiences made the film much bigger than what it may have been while being conceived. As a result, the film is just playing on though will end its run in the 90s.