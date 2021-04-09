Lockdown impact: New movie releases postponed as Maharashtra imposes COVID-19 curbs

Producers in Maharashtra have postponed the release of films, including several big-ticket movies due to the closure of multiplexes and theatres amid rising covid-19 cases.

"As 50 percent of the overall box office comes from Maharashtra, it is a big blow to the industry. There is a big drop in footfall in other cities where the administration has imposed night curfew or weekend lockdown," says an executive of a multiplex chain as a per a report by the Economic Times.

"The release of major Hindi movies like Sooryavanshi and Bunty Aur Bubly 2 has been postponed in Hindi-speaking states," adds the report.

Series of postponement continues despite states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and West Bengal allowing 100 percent occupancy in cinema halls.

Track this blog for the latest update on the coronavirus pandemic

The Maharashtra government recently announced a weekend lockdown in the state from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday in a bid to curb the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The night curfew will continue to be imposed in the state and strict restrictions will be in force from Monday 8 pm onwards.

The new guidelines forced filmmaker Rohit Shetty to postpone the release of his Akshay Kumar-starrer cop drama Sooryavanshi yet again. The film was scheduled to release on April 30.

Read: Film federation lays new guidelines for shooting amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Chehre and Bunty Aur Babli 2, featuring Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan, have also been pushed.

Salman Khan has also said that the release of his upcoming movie, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai might have to be postponed if the lockdown in Maharashtra continues. The much-awaited action film is currently scheduled to release theatrically on May 13 on the festival of Eid.

During a Facebook Live session, Khan said "Radhe" will be screened theatrically only when the COVID-19 cases come down.

"We are still trying our best to release Radhe on Eid. But if the lockdown continues further, then we might have to push it to the next Eid. But if it opens up and if people take care of themselves, wear their masks, maintain social distancing, don't go out and don't break any guidelines which the govt has put on us, this will die out very soon. If it does, we will have 'Radhe' back in theatres this Eid," the 55-year-old actor said.

Maharashtra reported 56,286 new coronavirus cases on April 8, taking its caseload to 32,29,547. Mumbai, meanwhile, saw a single-day spike of 8,938 cases.