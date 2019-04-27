Karan Johar has an exciting 2019 ahead with biggies Student of the Year 2, Good News and Brahmastra

Karan Johar stays on to be a busy man. Kalank has been his second release of the year after Kesari and he has many more lined up in the coming months.

The fact that he has been more prolific than ever before as a filmmaker can well be gauged from the fact that he had an eventful 2018 as well with Raazi, Dhadak and Simmba as his three releases. Now in 2019, he has Student of the Year 2, Good News and Brahmastra coming up next.

What is indeed turning out to be quite exciting for Johar and his Dharma Productions is the kind of success rate that being enjoyed. Last year, his Raazi turned out to be a major blockbuster as it entered the Rs 100 crore club, despite an offbeat theme and a rather niche target audience base. Dhadak saw him launching two newcomers in the form of Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor and the film emerged as a hit. Later, his collaboration with Rohit Shetty paid off in a big way as the Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer emerged as a blockbuster.

This isn't all, as in the middle of this all, there was Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0, the Hindi version of which was presented by Johar. The film came close to entering the Rs 200 crore club and just fell short.

Meanwhile, 2019 has been keeping him quite busy as well, what with Kesari being the biggie of the first quarter of the year. He produced the film along with Akshay Kumar and Sunit Kheterpal, and the period action entertainer has found audience approval as well by entering the Rs 150 crore club. In the second quarter, Johar is seeing the arrival of two biggies, Kalank and Student of the Year 2. While Kalank has already released, the promotion of Student of the Year 2 is seeing a strong push as it sets major target for the youth entertainer this May.

Karan Johar would indeed be aiming to make it four in a row, as far as an opening of over Rs 20 crore is concerned for his productions. In that regard, he has been enjoying an enviable record already, what with Simmba, Kesari as well as Kalank seeing a very good opening.

While Simmba started at Rs 20.72 crore, Kesari topped it with Rs 21.06 crore coming on the first day. However, Kalank toppled even this record by starting at Rs 21.60 crore on release.

As a matter of fact if one adds 2.0 (Hindi) also to the list then even that film scored Rs 20.25 crore on its first day. Nonetheless, that film was mainly his presentation and hence even if one looks at productions coming from the house of Karan Johar then there has been a good streak already as far as bringing audiences into theaters on the first day is concerned.

This is the reason why Student of the Year 2 turns out to be special since it has Tiger Shroff returning on the big screen a little over a year after the Blockbuster Baaghi 2. The film had smashed it out of the work by taking an opening of Rs 25.10 crore. Though one waits to see the kind of hype that Student of the Year 2 builds up en route its May 10 release, the fact remains that it is set to take a good opening for sure. The differentiating factor between Rs 15 crore or a Rs 20 crore plus opening would be how big does the music turn out to be.

As for the year ahead, there is a lot up the sleeves for Karan Johar. There is Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good News lined up for September 6 release and that one would be a biggie for sure, considering the kind of packaging that has been done around it.

However, the grand finale would be Brahmastra, which could well be the biggest film of 2019 before the year comes to a close. Touted to be an epic entertainer with Ayan Mukherjee calling the shots as a director, Johar would indeed be anticipating an opening that beats the record of Sanju that had started with a Rs 34.74 crore opening day.

While these are the films which are already in different stages of production, there is Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty which would be going on floors soon as well. Then there is Karan Johar's own dream project Takth that boasts of a dream starcast comprising of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal. The film is set to go on floors later this year.

With so much happening already and plans already being put together for the 2020 slate as well, guess Karan Johar and his Dharma Productions could well be enjoying some eventful times ahead in weeks and months to come.