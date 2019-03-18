Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala kickstart a star-studded 2019 with an extravagant 'Kalank'

There is something about multi-starrers that catches one's attention. No wonder, ever since the two-minute teaser of Kalank has arrived, there is a strong buzz around this being the next big thing to arrive on the silver screen.

The film boasts of a mammoth cast in the form of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, which clearly makes it the biggest ensemble ever since one can remember. Producers Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala have managed to pull off a coup no less by putting together the entire set up for Kalank which is a dream no less.

If one goes by the teaser then what seems further special about the film is the fact that no stone has been left unturned to make it truly a big screen experience. Opulent and magnificent, Kalank is definitely speaking a language of its own in the times when such period territory is considered to be reserved by the likes of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

While Bhansali has been known for this kind of ambience and milieu in his films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela or Devdas, it was actually Karan Johar who brought opulence on screen, courtesy Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. On the other hand, Sajid Nadiadwala has always carried an inherent vision of making films that appeal to audiences for big screen viewing. This has been done again in Kalank, which clearly has some of the best production work that should make the industry proud once the film hits the big screen.

As for the cast, it can't get bigger than this. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have done quite a few successful films together and Kalank is pretty much the home territory that they are playing on. Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur would be seen in an avatar that is set to bring out different facets of their acting talent.

What makes the film special, though, is the coming together of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. One waits to see whether they share screen space and what really happens at that very moment. It is not just about nostalgia but the coming together of two huge talents that makes Kalank special.

This is the reason why one has to give full marks to Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala for bringing to fore a biggie like Kalank that transcends eras and brings to the audience something that has been never seen before.

Karan Johar has mentioned a number of times that Kalank is a dream that his father Yash Johar carried and now he is fulfilling it with his multi-starrer cast. This dream is being supported well by Sajid Nadiadwala who has partnered with Karan Johar earlier too on the very successful 2 States. No wonder, their newest association has the director Abhishek Varman coming to the fold.

It is indeed remarkable to see Abhishek speaking a language of his own in Kalank by not imitating either Sanjay Leela Bhansali or Karan Johar and instead, bringing on a different grammar. This is quite apparent in what one has seen of Kalank so far, be it the number of posters that have been released or the teaser or the stills. While old-world charm is certainly on the forefront here, it is dramatic elements of the narrative that are expected to catch the audience's attention.

In a way, Kalank could well pave the way for many more multi-starrers in time to come as well. Of course, when it comes to comedies, such kind of ensemble cast set-up is a given. Recently, we saw Total Dhamaal emerging as a big success. In fact, Sajid Nadiadwala is already working on the biggest comedy entertainer ever put together, Housefull 4, which is eyeing a Diwali release. Meanwhile, Karan Johar too is gearing up to bring his next directorial outing on floors, Takht.

From one mutli-starrer to another, it would indeed be starry times ahead for audiences when films like Kalank, Housefull 4 and Takth hit the screens one after another.