App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsentertainment
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala kickstart a star-studded 2019 with an extravagant 'Kalank'

Karan Johar has mentioned a number of times that Kalank is a dream that his father Yash Johar carried and now he is fulfilling it with his multi-starrer cast.

Joginder Tuteja @tutejajoginder
Image: Twitter/ @DharmaMovies
Image: Twitter/ @DharmaMovies
Whatsapp

There is something about multi-starrers that catches one's attention. No wonder, ever since the two-minute teaser of Kalank has arrived, there is a strong buzz around this being the next big thing to arrive on the silver screen.

The film boasts of a mammoth cast in the form of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, which clearly makes it the biggest ensemble ever since one can remember. Producers Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala have managed to pull off a coup no less by putting together the entire set up for Kalank which is a dream no less.

If one goes by the teaser then what seems further special about the film is the fact that no stone has been left unturned to make it truly a big screen experience. Opulent and magnificent, Kalank is definitely speaking a language of its own in the times when such period territory is considered to be reserved by the likes of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

While Bhansali has been known for this kind of ambience and milieu in his films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela or Devdas, it was actually Karan Johar who brought opulence on screen, courtesy Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. On the other hand, Sajid Nadiadwala has always carried an inherent vision of making films that appeal to audiences for big screen viewing. This has been done again in Kalank, which clearly has some of the best production work that should make the industry proud once the film hits the big screen.

related news

As for the cast, it can't get bigger than this. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have done quite a few successful films together and Kalank is pretty much the home territory that they are playing on. Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur would be seen in an avatar that is set to bring out different facets of their acting talent.

What makes the film special, though, is the coming together of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. One waits to see whether they share screen space and what really happens at that very moment. It is not just about nostalgia but the coming together of two huge talents that makes Kalank special.

This is the reason why one has to give full marks to Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala for bringing to fore a biggie like Kalank that transcends eras and brings to the audience something that has been never seen before.

Karan Johar has mentioned a number of times that Kalank is a dream that his father Yash Johar carried and now he is fulfilling it with his multi-starrer cast. This dream is being supported well by Sajid Nadiadwala who has partnered with Karan Johar earlier too on the very successful 2 States. No wonder, their newest association has the director Abhishek Varman coming to the fold.

It is indeed remarkable to see Abhishek speaking a language of his own in Kalank by not imitating either Sanjay Leela Bhansali or Karan Johar and instead, bringing on a different grammar. This is quite apparent in what one has seen of Kalank so far, be it the number of posters that have been released or the teaser or the stills. While old-world charm is certainly on the forefront here, it is dramatic elements of the narrative that are expected to catch the audience's attention.

In a way, Kalank could well pave the way for many more multi-starrers in time to come as well. Of course, when it comes to comedies, such kind of ensemble cast set-up is a given. Recently, we saw Total Dhamaal emerging as a big success. In fact, Sajid Nadiadwala is already working on the biggest comedy entertainer ever put together, Housefull 4, which is eyeing a Diwali release. Meanwhile, Karan Johar too is gearing up to bring his next directorial outing on floors, Takht.

From one mutli-starrer to another, it would indeed be starry times ahead for audiences when films like Kalank, Housefull 4 and Takth hit the screens one after another.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 03:08 pm

tags #Entertainment

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Be Ready to Forfeit World Cup Final if Against Pakistan: Gambhir

Singaporean Couple Jailed for Beating Up Maid, Forcing Her to Eat Her ...

Ronaldo Faces Disciplinary Hearing Over Goal Celebration

Google Adds Translation Feature on Gboard For iOS

Langars, Relief Camps and Funeral Sewa: How Sikhs in New Zealand Won H ...

Brahmastra: Mouni Roy Reveals She Plays Villain in Alia Bhatt-Ranbir K ...

Facebook Under Lens For 'Covering up' Data Scandal

REEL Movie Awards 2019: That a Film Like Mulk Got Made is a Big Achiev ...

Trainee Journalist Admits to Killing Magazine Editor, Says He Had been ...

General elections 2019: K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS holds the key in Tel ...

GST Council to consider implementation of lower GST rates for realty s ...

Hundreds of Indian land laws cause confusion, conflict: Researchers

131 CAs debunk claims on govt holding back crucial economic data

Kerala unveils Jatayu sculpture, a towering tribute to women’s safet ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex end higher for sixth straight session; ene ...

India's growth path can withstand any challenges post elections: Frank ...

Corporate banks will drive earnings growth for next couple of years, s ...

ULIP: A story of good "investment" product, unfairly judged for its in ...

Lok Sabha polls: In Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu is up against 'M ...

Delhi Crime review: Netflix series reconstructs 2012 gang-rape case wi ...

L&T may spend about $1 billion in Mindtree buyout; ex-CEO Subroto Bagc ...

Pulwama aftermath: Indian Navy deployed nuclear submarines, aircraft c ...

Utrecht tram shooting: At least one dead in Dutch city, claims local n ...

Indian Wells Open: Bianca Andreescu shows her versatility, big-stage t ...

In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it ta ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Facebook apparently knew of Cambridge Analytica's data harvesting sinc ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: The grandeur of Alia Bhatt and Madhur ...

Tamannaah Bhatia was completely comfortable working with Sajid Khan

Sania Mirza has her 'selfie le le re' moment with Salman Khan in Dubai

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Netizens ask, ‘Why is Madhuri Dixit ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi's nine different looks in the fi ...

Holi 2019: A glimpse at what Anita Hassanandani, Erica Fernandes and o ...

Love Aaj Kal 2: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan go on a bike ride in D ...

Sonali Bendre spends her ‘normal day’ with Hrithik Roshan and fami ...

Anil Kapoor’s youthful banter with ‘chachu’ Arjun Kapoor is whol ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.