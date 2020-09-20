IPL 2020 match report: Man of the match Rayudu won it for Chennai

No Suresh Raina (the greatest match-winner for Chennai Super Kings for a decade), and Dhoni didn’t speak a word about that. The most experienced and one of the most successful bowlers pulled out because of personal reasons, Dhoni didn’t shed any tear.

Meanwhile, one of the most improved bowlers in IPL in recent times, Deepak Chahar and one of the most promising talents Ruturaj Gaikwad were found Corona positive just before the tournament.

The greatest all-rounder in the history of T20 cricket, DJ Bravo failed to make it to the playing XI, yet Dhoni didn’t bother to replace him with last season’s most successful bowler Imran Tahir. And, the baggage of recent dominance by Mumbai Indians in the last five encounters (Dhoni lost all of them).

In the end, CSK won comfortably by a margin of 5 wickets even if match went into the last over which is so typical of IPL. Dhoni didn’t even score a run but it was all about the calmness of Dhoni in this match. CSK, once again underlined the fact that MSD and his team thrives under chaos.

Of course, it wasn’t as simple as that especially when CSK started disastrously in pursuit of 163 runs by losing openers Shane Watson and Murali Vijay in the first two overs. Former India chief selector MSK Prasad didn’t pick Ambati Rayudu for the 2019 World Cup in England for the much debated no.4 position. Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri didn’t back him either.

However, Dhoni for some good reason rates the Hyderabad lad very highly. Six fours, three sixes and 71 runs in just 48 balls by Rayudu sealed the fate of the match. He was fantastically supported by another matured innings from South African Faf du Plessis( unbeaten 58 off 44 balls with four 4s).

England’s young all-rounder played a whirlwind cameo (18 runs off 6 balls) after bowling a superb bowling figure of 4-28 runs and the wicket of the dangerous looking Quinton de Kock.

For Rohit Sharma, the match started by losing the toss and once he departed in the 5th over by scoring just 12 runs, Mumbai Indians were under pressure. Playing his first match for CSK, leg spinner Piyush Chawla lived up to his captain’s faith by bowling a super spell in power play (4 overs and just 21 runs). Remember, Chawla was chosen ahead of the last season’s most successful bowler in the IPL, who had the most wickets (26) in 2019 and also was one of the most economical bowlers. (6.69).

De Kock (33 runs off 20 balls), Saurav Tiwari (highest scorer for MI 42runs off 31 balls), Hardik Pandya(14 runs off 10 balls) and veteran Kieron Pollard (18 runs of 14 balls) - all threatened briefly but failed to extend their innings.

MI’s trump card, Jasprit Bumrah, looked rusty and wasn’t at his penetrative best. Rarely will you find Bumrah being the most expensive bowler of his team and it was that kind of day for MI.

If MI scored 51 runs in the powerplays, CSK just scored 37 runs. In fact, when Dhoni came to bat in the 19th over, CSK was just a touch ahead (152 for 5) in comparison of MI (151 for 7) at the same stage of the game. While Dhoni’s team kept coming back from every assault, MI kept losing momentum at crucial moments. It’s no wonder, Mumbai once again lost an opening game of the IPL which they have been continuing since 2013.

(Vimal Kumar is a senior sports journalist who has covered multiple cricket world cups and Rio Olympics in the last two decades. Vimal is also the author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century and The Cricket Fanatic’s Essential Guide.)