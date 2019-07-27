Independence Day box office clash: How will Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House fare?

It is a clash of the biggies as Mission Mangal and Batla House take on each other on Independence Day. The Akshay Kumar and John Abraham-starrers are biggies in their own right, and there is huge anticipation to check out both the flicks. In fact, it could well have turned out to be a three-way clash had Saaho stuck to its plans for August 15 release. However, with the Prabhas-starrer moving ahead to August 30, the battle ground is wide open for Mission Mangal and Batla House.

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, friends in real life, and after having shared screen space in films like Desi Boyz, Housefull 2 and Garam Masala, would be clashing with each other the second time over. Last year, they had a face-off of sorts when Gold and Satyameva Jayate arrived on August 15. While the former was a sports drama, the latter was a good v/s evil potboiler. Both films emerged successful at the box office, with the former doing better in multiplexes, and the latter running a riot at the single screen theatres.

A similar release strategy could well be adopted this year as well, with Mission Mangal eyeing a bigger share from multiplexes, and Batla House penetrating deeper into the mass belt. The good news is that there is no major release prior to the Thursday arrival of the two films, which means the stage would be set for anywhere between 4,500-5,000 screens being allocated between the both of them. That would be apt as well, since two biggies can survive at the box office, especially when released on a national holiday. Moreover, they also enjoy a four day weekend.

Akshay Kumar is clearly enjoying the time of his life as after Gold, his 2.0 was met with resounding success as well in Hindi, while this year's release, Kesari, was a big hit too. On the other hand John Abraham found mass appreciation for Satyameva Jayate, despite the 'adults only' certificate, and has been riding high on the patriotism wave courtesy of films like Parmanu - The Story of Pokharan and Romeo Akbar Walter.

The promos for both the films are out and have managed to create a good impression. Akshay Kumar is pretty much playing his age as an ISRO scientist, as apparent in the hint of grey that one can observe on his hair. On the other hand John Abraham is enacting the part of a no-nonsense cop who is the apt mix of brains and brawn. You don't just see him throwing around his fists, but also making some valid arguments on the prevailing system.

Both films are based on true stories. Mission Mangal is about India's space expedition to Mars, while Batla House is about the infamous 'Batla House encounter' that made thet headlines a few years back. Producer R Balki was quite excited about telling the tale of Mission Mangal, with director Jagan Shakti calling the shots. As for Batla House, it is filmmaker Nikkhil Advani's brainchild when he decided to make yet another hard hitting drama after D-Day. The film is also produced by his Emmay Entertainment, with Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani as partners.

If there is one major difference between the two films, it is in the casting. Mission Mangal has a stellar cast starring Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha and Taapsee Pannu, along with Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen. As for Batla House, it is predominantly expected to be a John Abraham show, though Mrunal Thakur and Nora Fatehi are said to be enacting important parts as well.

As for the commercial response to both the films, one just hopes that Mission Mangal as well as Batla House turn out to be supremely entertaining affairs. That would not just give audience a great extended weekend, it would also result in a bountiful of moolah for Bollywood box office so that it can continue to flourish for days and weeks to come.