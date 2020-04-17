App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsentertainment
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 08:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Total Recall: From Circus to Shaktimaan, a look at iconic shows back on the tube

With TV channels unable to come up with new content, old classic TV shows have made a comeback.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Television
1/13

Due to the halt in production of shows in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, TV channels are unable to showcase new content. On popular demand, a few iconic shows are back on the tube. Here we take a look at some of them. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Ramayana | Channel: Doordarshan | Timing: 9am & 9pm. (Image: doordarshan.gov.in)
2/13

Ramayana | Channel: Doordarshan | Timing: 9 am & 9 pm. (Image: doordarshan.gov.in)

Byomkesh Bakshi | Channel: Doordarshan | Timing: 11am. (Image: doordarshan.gov.in)
3/13

Byomkesh Bakshi | Channel: Doordarshan | Timing: 11 am. (Image: doordarshan.gov.in)

Circus | Channel: Doordarshan | Timing: 3am & 3pm. (Image: doordarshan.gov.in)
4/13

Circus | Channel: Doordarshan | Timings: 3 am & 3 pm. (Image: doordarshan.gov.in)

Mahabharat | Channel: Doordarshan | Timing: 12pm & 7pm. (Image: doordarshan.gov.in)
5/13

Mahabharat | Channel: Doordarshan | Timings: 12 pm & 7 pm. (Image: doordarshan.gov.in)

Shrimaan Shrimati | Channel: Doordarshan | Timing: 4pm. (Image: doordarshan.gov.in)
6/13

Shrimaan Shrimati | Channel: Doordarshan | Timing: 4 pm. (Image: doordarshan.gov.in)

Shaktimaan| Channel: Doordarshan | Hindi-language superhero show | Timing: 8pm. (Image: doordarshan.gov.in)
7/13

Shaktimaan| Channel: Doordarshan | Hindi-language superhero show | Timing: 8 pm. (Image: doordarshan.gov.in)

Dekh Bhai Dekh | Channel: Doordarshan | Timing: 6pm. (Image: doordarshan.gov.in)
8/13

Dekh Bhai Dekh | Channel: Doordarshan | Timing: 6 pm. (Image: doordarshan.gov.in)

Office office | Channel: Sony SAB | Timing: 6pm & 10:30pm. (Image: wikimedia.org)
9/13

Office office | Channel: Sony SAB | Timing: 6 pm & 10:30 pm. (Image: wikimedia.org)

Belan Wali Bahu | Channel: Colors | Timing: 5pm. (Image: cdn.colorstv.com)
10/13

Belan Wali Bahu | Channel: Colors | Timing: 5 pm. (Image: colorstv.com)

Bhaag Bakool Bhaag | Channel: Colors | Timing: 5:30pm. (Image: imdb.com)
11/13

Bhaag Bakool Bhaag | Channel: Colors | Timing: 5:30 pm. (Image: imdb.com)

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai | Channel: Star Bharat | Timing: 10am. (Image: wikimedia.org)
12/13

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai | Channel: Star Bharat | Timing: 10 am. (Image: wikimedia.org)

Khichdi | Channel: Star Bharat | Timing: 11am. (Image: wikimedia.org)
13/13

Khichdi | Channel: Star Bharat | Timing: 11 am. (Image: wikimedia.org)

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 08:52 pm

tags #coronavirus #Entertainment #Slideshow #World News

most popular

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.