In Pics | Total Recall: From Circus to Shaktimaan, a look at iconic shows back on the tube

With TV channels unable to come up with new content, old classic TV shows have made a comeback.

1/13 Due to the halt in production of shows in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, TV channels are unable to showcase new content. On popular demand, a few iconic shows are back on the tube. Here we take a look at some of them.

2/13 Ramayana | Channel: Doordarshan | Timing: 9 am & 9 pm.

3/13 Byomkesh Bakshi | Channel: Doordarshan | Timing: 11 am.

4/13 Circus | Channel: Doordarshan | Timings: 3 am & 3 pm.

5/13 Mahabharat | Channel: Doordarshan | Timings: 12 pm & 7 pm.

6/13 Shrimaan Shrimati | Channel: Doordarshan | Timing: 4 pm.

7/13 Shaktimaan| Channel: Doordarshan | Hindi-language superhero show | Timing: 8 pm.

8/13 Dekh Bhai Dekh | Channel: Doordarshan | Timing: 6 pm.

9/13 Office office | Channel: Sony SAB | Timing: 6 pm & 10:30 pm.

10/13 Belan Wali Bahu | Channel: Colors | Timing: 5 pm.

11/13 Bhaag Bakool Bhaag | Channel: Colors | Timing: 5:30 pm.

12/13 Sarabhai vs Sarabhai | Channel: Star Bharat | Timing: 10 am.

13/13 Khichdi | Channel: Star Bharat | Timing: 11 am.

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 08:52 pm