Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff enter the Rs 300 cr club with War, join Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor

2019 has got its first Rs 300 crore club film. Though there have been three double centuries already in the form of Kabir Singh, Uri - The Surgical Strike and Mission Mangal, there was a wait for the first triple century strike this year. This has happened with War, which is now only the eighth Bollywood film (ever since the inception of the Rs 100 crore club) to accomplish this feat.

This happened over the past weekend, when the film managed to hold well all over again and emerge as the top viewed movie across the country. Though there were a dozen Hindi releases that came on Friday, it was the Siddharth Anand-directed film that held the fort and drew audiences in good numbers.

For Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the leading men of the film, War has been a superb success story and their first entry into the Rs 300 crore club. Hrithik has been around for close to a couple of decades and has given huge money-spinners in the past as well. On the other hand, Tiger has made his place in the industry after delivering multiple successes during the last five years. However the kind of success that both Hrithik and Tiger have now seen is a crowning glory of their career.

Amongst the eight Rs 300 crore club blockbusters that Bollywood has seen ever since PK set the foundation for it, Salman Khan is the reigning champion with as many as three such films in his kitty. Though he doesn’t have any in the top three, lower down he has Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan to his credit. Two of these are Yash Raj affairs.

Next in line is Aamir Khan with two of his films. Other than PK which set the stage for triple centuries, he is also the proud leading man of the biggest Bollywood grosser so far – Dangal.

Other actors who can take pride in the fact that their films are a part of this super exclusive club are Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Last year, Sanju turned out to be a really huge success as it fell short of the Rs 350 crore mark by scoring Rs 342.53 crore. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor’s Padmaavat had a fractured release and still managed to hold on quite well to just about manage to enter the Rs 300 crore club.

Now War has been going great guns with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff being the newest entrants. Their film has already gone past the lifetime numbers of Sultan and today Padmaavat would be history too. However, this is where it will stop as the sixth-highest grosser till date, ending up stopping a few crores short of Bajrangi Bhaijaan lifetime (Rs 321 crore). Nonetheless, it would still be huge and now the bet is on Hrithik and Tiger to score something bigger and better with their next.

Bollywood movies in the Rs 300 crore club