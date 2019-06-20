Hotstar most popular OTT platform in India: Survey

Star India's over-the-top platform Hotstar is India's favourite video streaming app. Amazon Prime Video came in second, followed by SonyLIV and Netflix, a survey by industry analysis firm Counterpoint revealed.

"Production house-backed local OTT players, such as SonyLIV, Voot, Zee5, ErosNow, and ALTBalaji, are also competing with foreign players such as Amazon’s Prime Video and Netflix," the report said.

Over 4,000 OTT platform users from 25 cities participated in the survey.

As per the survey, of all OTT platform users in India, 89 percent are below 35 years of age, 79 percent are male, 55 percent are from the five metro cities, and 36 percent from Tier 1 cities.

Most consumers were salaried employees, followed by students, business owners and housewives. Netflix and Prime Video had the highest proportion of salaried employees as users.

Smartphones were the most common method of viewing content on OTT platforms, with RIL's Jio being the most popular network, followed by Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

One-third of respondents said they preferred only free services, while one-third said they had paid services. The rest said they are availing a trial period or that someone else paid for their subscription.

The study noted, "OTT platforms have struggled to register profits, creating an environment ripe for acquisitions or exits. Having said that, new players continue to enter the market as it is expected to record double-digit growth from subscription revenues during the next five years."

Though the industry still depends on advertisements for revenues, the number of subscriptions is increasing significantly, it said.