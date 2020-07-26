App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2020 10:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hollywood icon and Gone With The Wind star Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104

During her career that spanned over half a century and saw her starring in almost 50 feature films, the actress was nominated for the Oscars five times.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hollywood actress Olivia de Havilland who starred in the movie Gone With The Wind based on a 1939 epic of the same name, has passed away at the age of 104. She was one of the very few veterans of the Golden Age of Hollywood.

During her career which spanned over half a century and saw her starring in almost 50 feature films, the actress was nominated for the Oscars five times. One of the five nominations she had was for her role in the movie Gone With The Wind.

Her autobiography titled Every Frenchman Has One was originally published in 1962 and is reportedly still in print.

De Havilland is also known for having tackled the studio system in Hollywood when she filed a suit against Warner Bros and won.

She made her film debut in the 1935 A Midsummer Night’s Dream. At the time. Warner Bros signed her to a seven-year contract and cast her in several films thereafter. However, de Havilland was not happy with the work she was cast in, and was even suspended by Warner Bros on several occasions. However, on the expiry of her contract, the studio claimed the actress owed it an extra six months of work for the time that was lost while she remained suspended, which she countered in court.
First Published on Jul 26, 2020 10:03 pm

