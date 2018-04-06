Here's how Salman Khan’s imprisonment will impact his film and TV projects

The year 2017 concluded on a positive note for the Bollywood industry all thanks to the Salman-starrer "Tiger Zinda Hai" that set the box office ablaze by grossing Rs 339 crore on the box office in India, while collecting USD 20 million in overseas collection. There is no denying that Khan is a million dollar baby for Bollywood, but it looks like the recent judgement in the blackbuck poaching case may hamper his career and cost the film and television industry big bucks.

The most awaited film offering of Salman is the multi-starrer Race 3, but it seems like the release date of the film may be postponed as the film’s shooting is incomplete. Khan had shot a song sequence in Dubai just before flying to Jodhpur. The film with a budget of more than Rs 100 crore is expected to do gross more than Rs 300 crore.

But that's not the only thing that will concern the film industry, post the Jodhpur court verdict, other big ticket films in the pipeline like his patriotic venture "Bharat", sequel of the 2014 film "Kick" titled "Kick 2", "Dabangg 3" and "Dancing Dad" may get affected due to Khan’s imprisonment.

The Sultan of Bollywood has not only entertained audiences via the big screen, his success on TV has been equally enjoyed by viewers. Be it "Bigg Boss" - which he has been hosting since 2010 - or the family entertainer show called "Dusk ka Dum", Khan has been successfully minting big bucks with his ventures.

Nonetheless, the fate of his latest show on Sony Television titled "Dus Ka Dum" remains uncertain. According to reports, Khan would have been paid a whopping Rs 78 crore for 20 episodes of "Dus Ka Dum".

Khan was convicted on Thursday in a 20-year-old blackbuck poaching case and was sentenced to 5 years in prison and was fined Rs 10,000. The defense counsel argued on Friday that there were discrepancies in the key witnesses' statements. Following which the judge ordered Khan's lawyers to produce relevant documents in the Jodhpur court on Saturday, reserving Khan’s bail order until then.