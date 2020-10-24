Harshad Mehta is a part of my growing up years: ‘Scam 1992’ director Hansal Mehta

National award-winning director Hansal Mehta’s filmography reflects his penchant to push the envelope. ‘Aligarh’, ‘Shahid’ and ‘Omerta’ are glittering examples. And did you know he was also behind the iconic TV cookery show Khana Khazana?

A big fan of 1987 Hollywood hit ‘Wall Street’, Mehta went on to relish more flicks on the stock markets and the financial system like ‘Margin Call’ and ‘The Big Short’. He was waiting to make a desi version on the shenanigans in the Indian stock markets. And a November 2017 meeting with Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment was just the opportunity Mehta was looking for. The rest as they say is history and ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ was born. And since its market debut, the show has been hitting upper circuits every day and is the new darling of the bustling OTT space.

It has been adapted from journalist Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu’s book ‘The Scam: Who Won, who Lost, who Got Away’ and traces the meteoric rise and dramatic fall of controversial stockbroker Harshad Mehta who defrauded domestic banks and jolted the Indian stock markets in the early 90s.

Moneycontrols’s Ashwin Mohan caught up with director Hansal Mehta to understand what went behind the popular show, the anonymous old-timers who helped him and his team, the refreshing casting strategy, and whether or not a series on Ketan Parekh is up next.

Edited excerpts:

Q: You started your career in 1993 by directing the smash-hit TV cookery show Khana Khazana. You bagged a National Award for Shahid. Your film Aligarh focused on the life of a gay Marathi professor. So you have dabbled with themes as diverse as food, human rights and sexual identity. Tell us, what drove you to the world of Harshad Mehta and the stock markets?

Hansal Mehta: Harshad Mehta is a part of my growing up years. I grew up with a lot of friends whose business is investment in shares and who are in finance. And I remember there was complete euphoria over this – entry of the big bull and how people went in herds to invest after him. And then eventually the news came out, there was a bad crash and a few years later he was forgotten and then later, we were told that he died. And he died a very, very ordinary kind of death. He was totally alone.

So I read about it, I had heard about it and while I was not completely fascinated, then I read this book by Sucheta and Debashis. This was way back in 2005-2006 and that book really excited me. I felt that the book was very informative and had a lot of in-depth analysis of what really went down during that period. And in fact, it put things into perspective for me – all of us grew up thinking it was a stock market scam. Not realising that it is more of a securities and banking scam. So, this is something I learned from the book. And I tried to pitch that idea to people, but it did not happen that time. Nobody was really interested.

And I've always been a fan of these kinds of things. I remember being completely gobsmacked by Wall Street when it came out. I saw it a number of times. I found it fascinating - making a thriller out of goings-on in boardrooms and on the lives of people who make insane amounts of money.

So I wanted to explore that in an Indian film, that then, a film called Margin Call came in later, which was based on the Lehman Brothers crash. Then I saw Big Short. And it kept recurring to me why don't we ever make something like this. Until in 2017, somewhere in November, Sameer Nair called me to his office and he gave me the book, and said, I've got the rights to this book and asked me if I would be interested in making this into a series. Then I jumped. It was the opportunity that I was really looking for. And the main thing is my proclivity to tell business-related stories and white-collar crimes. Drama, involving people that are not necessarily gangsters, even cops. There is a world outside cops and gangsters and this (world) is also very, very interesting and fascinating.

Q: Adapting a book into a movie or web series is always a daunting task. You can’t please everyone at the end of the day. Tell us about some of the challenges that you faced as a director and rather than following the format of several episodes over a few seasons, what was the rationale behind sticking to 10 taut episodes of an hour each?

Hansal Mehta: We were all very clear, Sameer and his creative team, my writers and me. That we have to finish the story in one season, so there is enough material only for one season. And make it tight and interesting. The biggest challenge was that this is a work of non-fiction. The book was an investigative piece of journalistic writing. So, we had to create a drama out of it, we had to create a dramatic story, create interesting characters.

So the adaptation was definitely the biggest challenge. And I mean, I was blessed. I had some really, really phenomenal writers. The success of the show is because of the script and its writers.

Scam 1992 portrays the world of stock markets in the pre-computer era when trade was carried out differently, traders were a different lot and market regulations were weak. Today, the markets are sophisticated ,everything happens at the snap of a finger and we have a vigilant regulator in Sebi. The book by Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal is obviously the base of the web series but what additional research did you have to carry out to accurately portray a bygone era?

Hansal Mehta: There was a lot of research that my team, my writers carried out. See Debashis and Sucheta helped us a lot in that. There were people we met who were members of the stock exchange at that time, share brokers who were in the thick of things at that time, who really, really helped us.

And they wanted to be anonymous. Some very top brokers of that time, and people who were inside the market that time really, really helped us with the show.

There are a lot of old-timers. They gave a lot of inputs, many of them are still active. So, they give us a lot of interesting inputs. So I used to visit them in Dalal Street, they took me to the ring. Also entering BSE was like anybody would walk in. There wasn’t the multiple layers of security we see today. Until the bomb blast happened. So it was very, very easy. So I had fair knowledge, fair idea of the geography . My director of photography was not even born at that time. My son was a one-year-old. He is co-director on this. So none of them have really seen that time.

Q: When you create content on highly controversial characters , it can get tricky for the director as he or she needs to avoid going over board as well as not be overtly sympathetic to the central character. Harshad Mehta is no more but he is an immensely polarizing figure with his own share of fans and critics in market circles. How important was it for you to show the crooked ways of Harshad Mehta but also simultaneously highlight the existing rot in the financial system?

Hansal Mehta: It's not difficult, if you see my filmography, you see my work, what we are trying to do is to humanize – to make it a human story whether it is human failings or human triumphs. My idea is to observe the story and to also take my audience on an observational journey. I am a storyteller, I'm not judging the character, their actions speak for themselves. So, the writing also reflects that. There is a graph up to which you are rooting for him and as you see him getting trapped, you see his downfall. So we had mixed feelings about Harshad.

But I wanted them (audience) to be aware that Harshad, yes, Harshad was somebody who did something wrong, but along with him, there was an entire system that was incomplete, total rot. I mean there were no checks and balances, no proper means of controlling malpractices and wrong trade practices. And that system also has to be shown, otherwise, it would be very one-sided. This long-form storytelling where you have 10 episodes allows you that liberty to explore the entire issue in a more holistic manner. I must give credit to Sucheta and Debashis’ book also. It has shown the system in a more holistic manner. They have not just made Harshad Mehta out to be the single villain in the piece. The system had foreign banks that actually pioneered these practices.

Q: 1992 scam breaks down technical concepts and terms related to trading, stock markets and banking for the lay audience. Do you think that is also a factor which has contributed to its success by ensuring the reach goes far beyond a niche audience?

Hansal Mehta: Definitely, see there’s a very old friend of mine, he is a senior actor from National School of Drama. So he sends me a beautiful message. Economics ko bhi aapne lok katha ki tarah samjha diya. So basically he said, you explained economics and finance like a folk tale. He said, ke maja aagaya. All of us spent time trying to understand the concepts and Dharmesh ( Mehta)was a huge help. He explained it to us in very simple terms. What the money market meant, he explained to us in five minutes.

And his explanation gave us a clue. Because, I mean, he broke it down, but we used that to make it simplified for the audience and without overdoing it. If you see Big Short, how many of us in the Indian audience or even yet American audience really understand derivatives? So it’s a complicated financial instrument. But we are completely taken in the characters in the drama. And we know that something is going wrong. And by the end of it, we figure out what derivatives mean, we even start finding out more.

Satish Kaushik ( Manu Manek) rose to fame as Calendar in Mr India, Maamik ( a senior MNC executive) potrayed the role of Aamir Khan’s elder brother in Joh Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Rajat Kapoor ( CBI officer Madhavan) acted in Dil Chaahta. All these movies have a cult following. Was is it a deliberate casting strategy to pick actors from popular flicks in the 80s and 90s to create a sense of familiarity and nostalgia in the audience?

Hansal Mehta: It was not that conscious a decision. But yes, we were trying to find people who belong to that time. I'm a big sucker for breaking stereotypes. So the way you see Satish Kaushik here you have not seen him before. The way you have seen Rajat Kapoor, you normally see him very gentle character. So you have sort of broken that stereotype. So we as filmmakers, we often cast people in the stereotypical characters. So we broke that.

Q: Hollywood has dished out movies like Wall Street, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Big Short , Inside Job, Margin Call and many others. Back home, we have seen Bazaar, Gafla and now Scam 1992. Do you think the world of stock markets and finance is an underpenetrated subject in India and has the potential to throw up many more fascinating stories and regale viewers?

Hansal Mehta: I think white-collar crimes have been dominating headlines since the Harshad Mehta case. If there is one scam, it is soon replaced by another. I mean, there are a lot of white-collar crimes with fascinating characters. If it should be done, I think it should be done the right way, if it is well researched, not boring, authentic and at the same time entertaining. And that's one of the big achievements of Scam 1992 that we have managed to tell an entertaining story about what is normally perceived as a dry subject. For instance in the show Billions, there is a world of hedge funds and they have really glamourized it. But it's also very well researched. I've always tried in my work, to go away from the template, to create a new kind of template and to push boundaries in the way stories are told.

Q: Another real life character who ruled the stock market and later got embroiled in a securities manipulation scam is Ketan Parekh, who incidentally, worked in Harshad Mehta’s firm. Now that you have made a series on his mentor, would you be open to make a series on the rise and fall of the low profile Parekh?

Hansal Mehta: It all depends, there has to be enough inherent drama in the story. We haven't really looked at that yet. I cannot really, I cannot really comment on that. This is one story that we can explore. But right now, no, we have not explored it at all. Perhaps it was much bigger in magnitude compared to Harshad scam. It also meant destruction of many ordinary lives and it really opened a chapter in how far somebody can go in scamming the system. Beyond what is in the public domain, very little is known.