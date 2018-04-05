App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsentertainment
Apr 05, 2018 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

From Salman Khan to Monica Bedi, 10 Bollywood celebs arrested for criminal charges

Salman Khan is convicted in black buck poaching case by a Jodhpur court and sentenced to five years of jail. Here is a list of 10 Bollywood celebrities who were imprisoned.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Bollywood diva and girlfriend of a gangster Monica Bedi was arrested for entering Portugal with forged document which resulted her serving a jail term. (Image: Reuters)
1/10

The Bollywood diva and girlfriend of a gangster Monica Bedi was arrested for entering Portugal with forged document which resulted her serving a jail term. (Image: Reuters)
Sanjay Dutt went to jail for keeping war weapons in his house illegally and supplied it to cause serial blasts in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
2/10

Sanjay Dutt went to jail for keeping war weapons in his house illegally and supplied it to cause serial blasts in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
Saif Ali Khan, who has been acquitted in blackbuck poaching case by a Jodhpur court, was arrested for fighting and fracturing nose of a boy in at Wasabi restaurant in the Taj. (Image: Reuters)
3/10

Saif Ali Khan, who has been acquitted in blackbuck poaching case by a Jodhpur court, was arrested for fighting and fracturing nose of a boy in at Wasabi restaurant in the Taj. (Image: Reuters)
The Gangster star Shiney Ahuja left his fans in shock when his maid accused him of raping her. It was followed by a trial, arrest, jail, humiliation and ultimately acquittal. (Image: Reuters)
4/10

The Gangster star Shiney Ahuja left his fans in shock when his maid accused him of raping her. It was followed by a trial, arrest, jail, humiliation and ultimately acquittal. (Image: Reuters)
Master of tickling funnybones of viewers with his presence on silver screen, Rajpal Yadav, was held in custody for 10 days after he was convicted for concealing facts about a 5 crore recovery suit against him by a businessman. (Image: Twitter/Rajpal Yadav)
5/10

Master of tickling funnybones of viewers with his presence on silver screen, Rajpal Yadav, was held in custody for 10 days after he was convicted for concealing facts about a 5 crore recovery suit against him by a businessman. (Image: Twitter/Rajpal Yadav)
Model turned actor John Abraham went to jail for rash driving and ramming his bike into pedestrians. The bike enthusiast was locked up for 15 days. (Image: Reuters)
6/10

Model turned actor John Abraham went to jail for rash driving and ramming his bike into pedestrians. The bike enthusiast was locked up for 15 days. (Image: Reuters)
Sooraj Pancholi, son of actor Aditya Pancholi, was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of Bollywood actress Jiah Khan. (Image: Facebook/Sooraj Pancholi)
7/10

Sooraj Pancholi, son of actor Aditya Pancholi, was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of Bollywood actress Jiah Khan. (Image: Facebook/Sooraj Pancholi)
Son of Bollywood legend Firoz Khan, Fardeen Khan, was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in 2001 for attempting to buy cocaine. (Image: Reuters)
8/10

Son of Bollywood legend Firoz Khan, Fardeen Khan, was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in 2001 for attempting to buy cocaine. (Image: Reuters)
The singer of some of the Bollywood hit songs, Ankit Tiwari, was arrested and went to jail for allegedly raping an advertising professional on the pretext of marriage. (Image: Facebook/Ankit Tiwari)
9/10

The singer of some of the Bollywood hit songs, Ankit Tiwari, was arrested and went to jail for allegedly raping an advertising professional on the pretext of marriage. (Image: Facebook/Ankit Tiwari)
Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan, convicted by a Jodhpur court for killing two blackbucks in October 1998. The court sentenced him to five years in jail. (Image: PTI)
10/10

Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan, convicted by a Jodhpur court for killing two blackbucks in October 1998. The court sentenced him to five years in jail. (Image: PTI)

tags #Current Affairs #Entertainment #India #Slideshow

most popular

Looking to create ‘Crorepati’ portfolio? Allocate up to 60% in equities in FY19

Looking to create ‘Crorepati’ portfolio? Allocate up to 60% in equities in FY19

Podcast | Don’t worry we are in a bull market correction; 2 stocks which could give up to 21% return

Podcast | Don’t worry we are in a bull market correction; 2 stocks which could give up to 21% return

How have rate sensitive stocks performed since the last RBI Policy meet?

How have rate sensitive stocks performed since the last RBI Policy meet?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.