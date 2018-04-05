From Salman Khan to Monica Bedi, 10 Bollywood celebs arrested for criminal charges

Salman Khan is convicted in black buck poaching case by a Jodhpur court and sentenced to five years of jail. Here is a list of 10 Bollywood celebrities who were imprisoned. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 The Bollywood diva and girlfriend of a gangster Monica Bedi was arrested for entering Portugal with forged document which resulted her serving a jail term. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Sanjay Dutt went to jail for keeping war weapons in his house illegally and supplied it to cause serial blasts in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Saif Ali Khan, who has been acquitted in blackbuck poaching case by a Jodhpur court, was arrested for fighting and fracturing nose of a boy in at Wasabi restaurant in the Taj. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 The Gangster star Shiney Ahuja left his fans in shock when his maid accused him of raping her. It was followed by a trial, arrest, jail, humiliation and ultimately acquittal. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Master of tickling funnybones of viewers with his presence on silver screen, Rajpal Yadav, was held in custody for 10 days after he was convicted for concealing facts about a 5 crore recovery suit against him by a businessman. (Image: Twitter/Rajpal Yadav) 6/10 Model turned actor John Abraham went to jail for rash driving and ramming his bike into pedestrians. The bike enthusiast was locked up for 15 days. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Sooraj Pancholi, son of actor Aditya Pancholi, was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of Bollywood actress Jiah Khan. (Image: Facebook/Sooraj Pancholi) 8/10 Son of Bollywood legend Firoz Khan, Fardeen Khan, was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in 2001 for attempting to buy cocaine. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 The singer of some of the Bollywood hit songs, Ankit Tiwari, was arrested and went to jail for allegedly raping an advertising professional on the pretext of marriage. (Image: Facebook/Ankit Tiwari) 10/10 Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan, convicted by a Jodhpur court for killing two blackbucks in October 1998. The court sentenced him to five years in jail. (Image: PTI)