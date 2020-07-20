From Kangana Ranaut to Sushant Singh Rajput, outsiders set new rules — both at Box Office and in Bollywood

Call them outsiders or talent without lineage, actors without family anchors are setting new rules both at the box office and in Bollywood.

From Kangana Ranaut, Ayushmann Khurrana to Sushant Singh, these actors have not only struggled and found their way in the film industry but have also tasted success.

And when we talk about success that Bollywood outsiders are seeing at the box office, it is nothing less than the star kids. In fact, it is more.

Let’s take a look at Bollywood ventures that released this year. As many as 15 films released in theatres so far this year. The number is small because many films have either taken the direct OTT route or many are still waiting for cinemas to reopen. Theatres have been shut due to coronavirus for over 100 days.

Amid the 15 releases, around eight films have outsiders in leading role and seven ventures have star kids or Bollywood insiders.

What is more interesting is that when it comes to hits and flops, competition is tough there as well.

Between January to March, four films were profit making ventures.

While Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan and Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad saw 25 percent and 20 percent return on investment (ROI) with collections to the tune of over Rs 59 crore and Rs 29 crore respectively, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji and Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 saw ROI of 56 percent and eight percent respectively.

However, it is important to note that Baaghi 3’s theatrical journey was severely impacted due to the coronavirus as theatres had started shutting down from March 12 onwards. Baaghi 3 had released in cinemas on March 6.

When it comes to loss making ventures, even the last names Kapoors, Khans and Dhawan were unable to make a mark at the box office this year. And there are as many as five films including Street Dancer, Jawaani Jaaneman, Malang, Love Aaj Kal, Bhoot that tanked at the box office.

But things were no different for outsiders. Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, Kangana Ranaut’s Panga Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium could not attract audiences in large numbers in theatres.

This year it was Sushant Singh’s death that triggered the insider versus outsider debate and raised questions regarding the power structure in the film industry.

But the nepotism debate is not new. Back in 2017, it was Ranaut who made Bollywood uncomfortable when she had called director Karan Johar nepotistic.

Since then many outsiders have shared their tales of struggles in Bollywood. While some say that strugglers lose at least five to six initial years of their career just to get noticed which the insiders don’t and they start young, others say that those born in the industry have privilege of knowledge.

While this debate is endless, the Bollywood offerings of 2019 have an interesting tale to tell.

So, there were around 52 Bollywood offerings that year and out of that, 28 films had outsiders in the lead role and 25 ventures had insiders.

Now, comes the interesting part. Outsiders last year gave 15 successful ventures unlike insiders who delivered nine hits.

Amid outsiders, stars including Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Sushant Singh delivered blockbusters like Housefull 4, Mission Mangal, Batla House, Bala, Badla, Chhichhore that saw ROI of 26 percent, 500 percent, 50 percent, 243 percent, and 770 percent respectively.

If we look at the standout offerings among the hit ventures delivered by Bollywood insiders, their returns are not as strong.

Take the examples of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kabir Singh, Super 30, War, Total Dhamaal, Gully Boy that recorded ROI of 454 percent, 305 percent, 22 percent, 42 percent, 32 percent and 59 percent respectively.

All this data shows that while things may not be fair in the film industry, outsiders have been able to complete the jigsaw puzzle called success by assembling all key pieces --- box office profits, fame, and critical acclaim.