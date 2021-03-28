Flimfare Awards 2021: Irrfan Khan wins Best Actor posthumously; Check out the full list

Irrfan Khan posthoumously wins Best Actor and Lifetime Award at 66th Flimfare awards.

Filmfare held the 66th edition of its awards on March 27, wherein Irrfan Khan posthumously won Best Actor for his acting in Angrezi Medium, his last film. Khan died on April 29 in Mumbai at the age of 53 last year after a long battle with cancer.

The late actor was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the event, which was held in Mumbai. Khan's son Babil received the trophies on his father's behalf at the awards ceremony.

Thappad also earned many accolades at the award show. Taapsee Pannu won the Best Actress Award, Anubhav Sushila Sinha and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul won Best Story, while Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani won Best editing.

Saif Ali Khan picked the Best Actor In A Supporting Role award for his work in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior while Kajol's Devi won the Best Short Film (Popular Choice) award.

The event was attended by many Bollywood celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sunny Leone, Nora Fatehi, Riteish Deshmukh and Rajkummar Rao.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Film- Thappad

Critics Best Film - Eeb Allay Ooo! (Prateek Vats)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) - Irrfan Khan

Critics Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) - Amitabh Bachchan

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) - Taapsee Pannu

Critics Best Actor in Leading Role (Female) - Tillotama Shome

Best Director - Om Raut

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) - Saif Ali Khan

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) - Farrokh Jaffar

Best Music Album - Pritam

Best Lyrics - Gulzar

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Raghav Chaitanya

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Asees Kaur

People'S Choice Award for Best Short Film- Priyanka Banerjee (Devi)

Best Short Film in Fiction- Shivraj Waichal (Arjun)

Best Short Film in Non-fiction - Nitesh Ramesh Parulekar (Backyard Wildlife Sanctuary)

Best Actor Female Short Film - Purti Savardekar (The First Wedding)

Best Actor Male Short Film- Arnav Abdagire (Arjun)

Best Debut Female - Alaya F (Jawaani Jaaneman)

Best Debut Director- Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase)

Best Story- Anubhav Sushila Sinha & Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul

Best Sound Design- Kaamod Kharade (Thappad)

Best Costume Design- Veera Kapur Ee (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Choreography- Farah Khan (Dil Bechara)

Best Screenplay- Rohena Gera (Sir)

Best Dialogue- Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Production Design- Manasi Dhruv Mehta (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Editing- Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani (Thappad)

Best Cinematography- Avik Mukhopadhayay (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Action- Ramazan Bulut, Rp Yadav (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Background Score- Mangesh Urmila Dhakde (Thappad)

Best VFX- Prasad Sutar(Ny Vfx Wala) (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

