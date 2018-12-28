App
Last Updated : Dec 28, 2018 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flashback 2018: The rise of OTT platforms

OTT reduces piracy, one of the most threatening issues for content creators.

Sounak Mitra @sounakmitra
The year 2018 was the year of over-the-top (OTT) services, especially for video content and music. OTT reduces piracy, one of the most threatening issues for content creators. Increasing smartphone penetration and availability of cheap data fuelled video consumption through OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Voot, YuppTV, among others. There are about 30 OTT services in India.

Here are a few charts that shows how OTTs are becoming a game changer.

Rising OTT users

page-1

Subscription revenue to grow

page-2

What is driving digital content growth?

page-3

Content consumption pattern

page-4

Market share of App-based platforms

page-5

What’s driving video consumption online (key players)?

page-6

What’s the music scene?

page-7
First Published on Dec 28, 2018 05:09 pm

tags #2018 Review #Amazon Prime #Business #Entertainment #Netflix #OTT #Technology

