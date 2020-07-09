Direct-to-OTT: Exhibitors sulk but filmmakers say apprehension unnecessary

In November, when Karan Johar decided to skip the big screen and instead opted to release the Sushant Singh Rajput-Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Drive directly on Netflix, it was seen as a move to extend a lifeline to a film exhibitors had no hope for. Clearly, the only saving grace for the film, which was labelled a ‘badly made video game’ by critics, was the fact that it didn’t have to worry about box office collections.

Come July, direct-to-digital has emerged as a delightful parallel cinematic experience that everyone – from filmmakers to established actors to those seeking to make a comeback to movie watchers – are only happy to be part of. Everyone except theatre chains, that is.

Much of this trend has been catalysed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused cinema halls to shut for over a 100 days and raised concerns around the future of the cinematic experience. It began in March with Angrezi Medium, actor Irrfan Khan’s last film, which was pulled out of theatres in four days due to the lockdown, only to be re-released on Disney+Hotstar VIP.

It was director Shoojit Sircar, however, who stirred the hornet nest with his decision to take his social satire Gulabo Sitabo directly to audiences on Amazon Prime. The move drew sharp reactions from multiplex chains Inox and PVR who criticised the move, calling it “alarming” and “disappointing”.

Digital-only films: The phoenix rises from the ashes

Sircar, however, is unapologetic. Speaking on a panel moderated by trade analyst Taran Adarsh at e-FICCI Frames, Sircar said while the pandemic was certainly the trigger point to consider a digital premiere, the movie had been conceived as a theatrical release. The decision to release digitally was therefore difficult and even caused resentment amongst his creative workforce.

“I bit the bullet first. There were a lot of reactions from a lot of people, including Ayushmann (Khurrana). But I told him, even after 4-5 films, this is going to be the release platform till the time people are absolutely fearless to go to the theatres again,” he said.

Sircar pointed out that the pandemic raised a lot of questions for makers of completed films, even threatening to jeopardise the returns on the project.

“There would a huge bottleneck and jam of films (waiting for theatrical release) going ahead. I was forced to ask questions like where will my film be placed when it releases? Will it come with five other films? Will it get a clean release date? And there is a novelty to a film, there is a freshness, a shelf life to a film. How long can I keep a film active with myself?”

“The kind of films I make have a very limited release, with a very secluded audience who I can trust. Had I waited until August for its release, I would have been in the minus,” said Sircar decidedly.

Gulabo Sitabo opened to largely good reviews, making a decent profit in the bargain. According to film trade experts, the film’s production budget was Rs 40-45 crore and its premiere rights were bought for Rs 60-65 crore.

With Gulabo Sitabo’s experimentation a success, filmmakers have begun to stir the pot vigorously. Most filmmakers agree with Sircar, saying producers cannot afford to hold on to films for so long as huge monies have been invested.

Director Anu Menon’s Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer, starring Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra, has already missed the theatrical window on May 8 and is now set to release on July 31 on Amazon Prime. Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment, who is producing the biopic based on the renowned Indian mathematics genius, says he saw the skipping of the theatrical window as a win-win for the movie’s team.

“Many see a digital release as an alternate, but frankly we have no choice. There were no theatres for me to take the film to. Plus, on digital, this not a compromised release. For a Hindi film that would have, on the higher side, travelled to 20 markets, this film will now release in 200 countries,” he said.

For Malhotra, this decision was underpinned by two fundamentals: One, taking films directly to where the audiences are, delivering fresh content at a time when there is none. Second, he says, is ensuring the livelihoods of cast and crew associated with the project. “I’m going to be upfront. We are passionate to get our labour of love out, ensuring it does not languish in the theatrical pipeline for the next 12-14 months,” he said.

The “tactical trade-off”, as Malhotra calls it, has ensured that the film is assured of certainty of release even as it stands to lose the theatrical upside that a film harnesses when it releases on big screens.

A movie buff’s dream come true but exhibitors feel short-changed

With seven Hindi and regional films under its belt, including Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi, Amazon Prime has a wide variety to woo its audiences. Other treats it has acquired rights to include Tamil legal drama Ponmagal Vandhal, Law directed by Raghu Samarth, two Kannada films, French Biryani starring Danish Sait and Sal Yusuf, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual called Penguin, and a Malayalam movie, Sufiyum Sujathayum, starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya.

Not to be left behind, online platform Disney+Hotstar has launched its movie offering Multiplex, under which it will exclusively release seven films, including the much-awaited Dil Bechara, starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput on July 24, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj and Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull.

These high-frill announcements have only gone further to sour relationships between producers, directors and multiplexes, who are beating the drums about filmmakers circumventing the theatrical window and dishonouring the 8-week gap mandated between a film’s theatrical and digital release. Filmmakers say the reaction from multiplexes is quite – pun intended – over the top.

Exhibitor’s hue and cry unwarranted?

“Theatre will coexist with the digital platform. There is no question about it. Theatres and filmmakers, we are a family,” says Sircar. He argues that no filmmakers wants to miss the opportunity to take his film to the big screen because a theatrical release is “a big event” that rewards the work of all those who are part of the project. Sircar says his next film, a historical titled Sardar Udham Singh starring Vicky Kaushal is slated to release theatrically in Jan 2021, although he is quite certain of missing the deadline.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, a National Award recipient, said eventually both audiences and filmmakers want to find their way back to theatres: “At this time, we need to be pragmatic. Digital releases are the need of the hour. Ultimately audiences love the feeling of watching a movie in a dark cinema hall, eating popcorn with friends and family. I don’t know when we can see that happen but I hope we can restore the magic of cinema.”

For adman-turned-filmmaker Ram Madhvani, the advent of direct-to-digital films is a chance to break free from the shackles of commercial cinema and the “Friday Mafia” and to create a palette of stories for different audiences.

Madhvani, who directed the National Award-winning film Neerja, starring Sonam Kapoor, is currently basking in the success of Aarya, a Disney+Hotstar VIP Special, which marks the stellar comeback of actors Sushmita Sen and Chandrachur Singh. Madhvani says, the crime drama web series was originally conceived as a movie and took nine years to make. After years of trying to make Aarya as a commercial film and abandoning it, he finally took the leap of faith to rework the story as a 9-episode series at the behest of Disney+Hotstar.

“I’m happy Aarya didn’t happen as a film. I was not burdened by the responsibility of marketing of the film, which requires songs to be shot in Switzerland and things like that. And I escaped the Friday Mafia - my career as a filmmaker is not ruined by one day (the Friday on which the film releases) and I can continue my life as a filmmaker catering to different stories,” he said.

Madhvani, however, is quick to point that he longs for big theatrical releases, underscoring the sentiment of other filmmakers. “I do want my next film, a big action-adventure-comedy, to have a theatrical release. I do want people to buy popcorn and samosa and want to be with them. The movie experience is so precious that we want that too.”

Yet others say the parallel existence of digital-only films and big cinema should be seen as a step in the right direction.

Saugata Mukherjee, head – original content, SonyLIV said: “There is a possibility now of a certain kind of films which will find the first window at OTT rather than theatres. This is a good thing because it signifies the coexistence of different forms of distribution. I think we should look at this as an exception but there are some habits which are being built. There are two steps that have been built in this direction.”

“That said, there are big spectacle films that cannot be enjoyed without the cinematic experience. They have to be seen with family and friends and refreshments. Theatre isn’t going anywhere,” he said.