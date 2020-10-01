172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|entertainment-2|dilip-kumar-seeks-photos-of-ancestral-home-in-peshawar-hails-pakistan-governments-efforts-to-conserve-it-5912311.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 07:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dilip Kumar seeks photos of ancestral home in Peshawar, hails Pakistan government’s efforts to conserve it

Dilip Kumar took to Twitter to express his happiness and shared several childhood memories of growing up with his parents, siblings and cousins in the house and playing around at the Qissa Khwani Bazaar.

Moneycontrol News
Dilip Kumar
Dilip Kumar

A provincial government in Pakistan has decided to convert the ancestral homes of two legendary Indian actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor into museums under the Peshawar Revival Plan. Kumar took to Twitter to express his happiness and shared several childhood memories of growing up with his parents, siblings and cousins in the house and playing around at the Qissa Khwani Bazaar.

“I am at once full of fond remembrances of my parents, grandparents and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins who filled the house with the sounds of their chatter and hearty laughter. My mother who was frail and delicate was always in the spacious kitchen of the house and as a little boy I would wait for her to finish her chores so that I could just sit by her side and gaze at her beautiful face,” recalled the veteran actor in his tweets.

The 97-year-old actor also shared, “I have memories of the sitting room where the family gathered for high tea in the evenings, the large room where the ladies prayed, the terrace, the bedrooms, everything. I can vividly recall the piggy rides on my grandfather’s back and the scary stories my grandmother cooked up to forbid me from wandering out of the house alone.”

Recalling memories of a market nearby, he said, “I have lovely memories of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, where I received my first lessons in story telling, which later provided the impetus to choose meaty stories and scripts for my work. Every day as the trading closed in the market of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, a story teller would sit in the centre of the square narrating stories of valour and victory, deceit and retribution which I would listen to with wide- eyed attention, seated next to my father and uncles.”

On September 30,  Kumar responded to Pakistani journalist Shiraz Hassan's tweet where he shared a few images of the actor's ancestral home and asked Twitterati to share a few more images of his home.

Soon after, the hashtag #DilipKumar dominated the microblogging site, trending with fans across the border sharing images they had taken in the past. Many also conveyed the love and respect Pakistan has for Kumar.







The Department of Archaeology in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province has decided to allocate sufficient funds for purchasing the two buildings, which have been declared as the national heritage and lie in the heart of Peshawar city, an official said.

An official letter has been sent to the Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar to determine the cost of both the historic buildings, where the two greats of Indian cinema were born and raised in their early days before the partition, said Dr Abdus Samad Khan, the head of department of archaeology, reported news agency PTI.

With inputs from PTI
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 07:46 pm

tags #Dilip Kumar #Pakistan

