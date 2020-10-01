Dilip Kumar seeks photos of ancestral home in Peshawar, hails Pakistan government’s efforts to conserve it

A provincial government in Pakistan has decided to convert the ancestral homes of two legendary Indian actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor into museums under the Peshawar Revival Plan. Kumar took to Twitter to express his happiness and shared several childhood memories of growing up with his parents, siblings and cousins in the house and playing around at the Qissa Khwani Bazaar.



#DilipKumar's sentiments on his ancestral house in #Peshawar. (2011) -FF

1/n I am at once full of fond remembrances of my parents, grandparents and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins who filled the house with the sounds of their chatter and hearty laughter.

— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

“I am at once full of fond remembrances of my parents, grandparents and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins who filled the house with the sounds of their chatter and hearty laughter. My mother who was frail and delicate was always in the spacious kitchen of the house and as a little boy I would wait for her to finish her chores so that I could just sit by her side and gaze at her beautiful face,” recalled the veteran actor in his tweets.



2/n My mother who was frail and delicate was always in the spacious kitchen of the house and as a little boy I would wait for her to finish her chores so that I could just sit by her side and gaze at her beautiful face. Close October 1, 2020





3/n I have memories of the sitting room where the family gathered for high tea in the evenings, the large room where the ladies prayed, the terrace, the bedrooms, everything.

— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

The 97-year-old actor also shared, “I have memories of the sitting room where the family gathered for high tea in the evenings, the large room where the ladies prayed, the terrace, the bedrooms, everything. I can vividly recall the piggy rides on my grandfather’s back and the scary stories my grandmother cooked up to forbid me from wandering out of the house alone.”



4/n I can vividly recall the piggy rides on my grandfather’s back and the scary stories my grandmother cooked up to forbid me from wandering out of the house alone. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020





5/n I have lovely memories of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, where I received my first lessons in story telling, which later provided the impetus to choose meaty stories and scripts for my work.

— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

Recalling memories of a market nearby, he said, “I have lovely memories of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, where I received my first lessons in story telling, which later provided the impetus to choose meaty stories and scripts for my work. Every day as the trading closed in the market of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, a story teller would sit in the centre of the square narrating stories of valour and victory, deceit and retribution which I would listen to with wide- eyed attention, seated next to my father and uncles.”



6/6 Every day as the trading closed in the market of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, a story teller would sit in the centre of the square narrating stories of valour and victory, deceit and retribution which I would listen to with wide- eyed attention, seated next to my father and uncles. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020





Thank you for sharing this. Requesting all in #Peshawar to share photos of my ancestral house (if you’ve clicked the pic) and tag #DilipKumar https://t.co/bB4Xp4IrUB

— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 30, 2020

On September 30, Kumar responded to Pakistani journalist Shiraz Hassan's tweet where he shared a few images of the actor's ancestral home and asked Twitterati to share a few more images of his home.

Soon after, the hashtag #DilipKumar dominated the microblogging site, trending with fans across the border sharing images they had taken in the past. Many also conveyed the love and respect Pakistan has for Kumar.



#DilipKumar house that is located in Peshawar. @TheDilipKumar

@chintskap #Peshawar

M your big fan. ALLAH bless u with health ameen. Or inshallah app bohat jaldi Pakistan be visit karin. ALLAH bless u with long life. Love from Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/gE4aByKUCN — Hassaan A Chishti (@ChishtH) September 30, 2020





Sir @TheDilipKumar We promise you that your ancestral house will be well maintained and we will protect it as well. Stay happy & blessed

— Fahad Imran Butt (@fahadbutt) September 30, 2020



my parents visited you in 1987 in Bombay I was around 2 yrs old ... i am told you had posters of Pakistani cricketers in your house n the take away from that meeting was that you called me Gulab Jamun even at the age of 36 its one of the most beautiful things I've ever heard — Umaima Ahmed (@UmaimaBlogger) September 30, 2020





I have been there #DilipKumar #Peshawar but no pictures! My aunts were though mad about you & Saira Bano & saved every single clipping from newspapers for decades + a magazine I can’t recall it’s name. Not sure if their children have kept the treasure or not! https://t.co/WPcNoZtgxB

— Dr. Alia Amir عالیہ (@aliawhs) September 30, 2020

The Department of Archaeology in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province has decided to allocate sufficient funds for purchasing the two buildings, which have been declared as the national heritage and lie in the heart of Peshawar city, an official said.

An official letter has been sent to the Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar to determine the cost of both the historic buildings, where the two greats of Indian cinema were born and raised in their early days before the partition, said Dr Abdus Samad Khan, the head of department of archaeology, reported news agency PTI.

With inputs from PTI