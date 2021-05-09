COVID-19 crisis: Jennifer Aniston, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Mendes among Hollywood celebrities that raised funds for India

(Image: Reuters)

As India continue to battle the catastrophic second wave of COVID-19, many celebrities from Hollywood have supported fundraisers and urged fans to help people in India.

In recent days, many international personalities, including actors Jennifer Aniston, Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy and Shawn Mendes, have appealed to their fans on social media to donate to various relief funds to help India.

Many of them even donated to Priyanka Chopra's initiative in collaboration with GiveIndia.

Take a look at Hollywood celebrities who have supported India's fight against COVID-19:

Hollywood star Drew Barrymore has requested people across the globe to help India in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic and urged her fans in the country to "stay strong".

"Today, as we cope with the worldwide situation, my heart goes out to the people of India who are trying hard to hold it together. My sincere wishes and prayers to you to stay strong and believe that we will come out stronger together," Barrymore said in a special message.

In the video, shot on the sets of her "The Drew Barrymore Show" that airs on Zee Cafe in India, the actor said, "A small contribution could really help and make a giant difference, and even save a life! I'm doing my bit and urge you to do whatever is in your capacity."

Scottish actor James McAvoy recently shared a video on Instagram, where he was heard saying: "I think everyone is aware of the situation in India right now. It is really bad. There is a massive crisis and there is a lack of oxygen."

He captioned the video: "India needs help. You can help donate what you can if you can. Link to just giving page in my Bio. @daivikfoundation."

The actor urged his fans to help India in its fight against the second wave of COVID-19. Taking to Instagram, the 52-year-old shared the link of the GiveIndia fundraiser. "Support India," he wrote, tagging Priyanka Chopra Jonas and GiveIndia.

He also shared a poster, which read: "India needs our help. Together we can stop the spread. Let's do our bit and donate to help curb the biggest global outbreak."

The F.R.I.E.N.D.S. actor appealed to her fans on Instagram to help India in fighting the COVID crisis. Aniston recently shared posts on her Instagram Stories saying, "A severe second wave of coronavirus infections has swept over India, setting global records for new infections each day over the past five days."

The 52-year-old actor said that Americares is raising money for immediate relief aid for India. Sharing the link to the fundraiser, Aniston said one doesn't have to donate to help. "Spread the word with whatever platform you have to help build awareness," she added.

Hollywood stars Robert Pattinson, Ewan McGregor and Lily Collins partnered with GO Campaign to raise funds for COVID-19 relief work in India.

Urging his followers to donate, Pattinson said, "Think of GO as a really meaningful investment fund – they take your dollars and invest them in children, in a diverse portfolio, for maximum results."

"And the common thread is those heroes, their proven track record, their commitment to serving children," he added.

Emily in Paris star Collins, who is an ambassador of GO Campaign along with Pattinson and McGregor, said India is in dire need of protective equipment, oxygen, medicine and food to save lives.

"Please join me and my friends at GO Campaign to bring immediate relief to families there today," she added.

McGregor said any kind of donation to GO Campaign's relief fund will help in saving lives. "As Covid rages through India, GO Campaign needs your help to provide PPE, emergency food, medicine, pulse oximeters, and resuscitators to those who need it. Any donation amount can make a difference and can help save lives," he said.

The singer donated $50,000 towards the international author and podcaster Jay Shetty's fundraiser Help India Breathe. Urging fans to donate, Shawn wrote, "Help me and my friend @jayshetty raise $1M."Cabello also raised $6,000 towards the Help India Breathe fund. "If you can, please help @jayshetty and @radhidevlukia raise $1M for @give_india and their generous sponsor @indiaspora will match it! Every dollar will be doubled so we can try our best to make a difference! Click the link on this post to donate now," she wrote on Instagram.

Mindy Kaling shared an update about the ongoing situation in India, calling for her fans and supporters to donate to charitable institutions that are helping on the ground.

"No matter where you’re from, what’s happening in the largest democracy in the world is a humanitarian crisis - India needs us. This is real and devastating. Covid cases/deaths are on a rise & we have to help," she wrote.

If you can, please donate. Here are some resources: @hemkunt_foundation @khalsa_aid @give_india @feedingfromfar, she added.