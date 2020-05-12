App
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus | Games you can play virtually with your friends in times of social distancing

Here are a few games you can play with friends that can make you laugh and forget, even if for a little while, though you can only see each other on the screen

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Quarantine can make you crave the friendly intimacy that came so easily before all this began. But there's no reason you can't enjoy that bond even if you are stuck indoors. Here are a few games you can play with friends that can make you laugh and forget, even if for a little while, though you can only see each other on the screen.
1/6

Quarantine can make you crave the friendly intimacy that came so easily before all this began. But there’s no reason you can’t enjoy that bond even if you are stuck indoors. Here are a few games you can play with friends that can make you laugh and forget, even if for a little while, though you can only see each other on the screen. (Image: News18 Creative)

Codename (Image: News18 Creative)
2/6

Codename (Image: News18 Creative)

Antakshri (Image: News18 Creative)
3/6

Antakshri (Image: News18 Creative)

Drink Talk Learn (Image: News18 Creative)
4/6

Drink Talk Learn (Image: News18 Creative)

Scavenger Hunt (Image: News18 Creative)
5/6

Scavenger Hunt (Image: News18 Creative)

Storytelling I Spy (Image: News18 Creative)
6/6

Storytelling I Spy (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on May 12, 2020 05:26 pm

tags #coronavirus #Slideshow #video games #World News

