BollywoodStrikesBack dominates trends as Kangana Ranaut, Swara Bhasker and others react to lawsuit against TV channels

After four Bollywood associations and 34 big production houses filed a civil suit in Delhi court against two channels for making and publishing 'irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks' about the Hindi film industry, celebrities took to social media to share their reactions.

[Breaking] Bollywood hits back with a suit in Delhi High Court seeking to restrain Republic, Times Now from making derogatory remarks

Bullywood the gutter of drugs, exploitation, nepotism and jihad it's lid is off instead of cleaning this gutter #BollywoodStrikesBack well file a case on me also, till the time I am alive I will continue to expose you all #BollywoodStrikesBack

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020



Bullywood does not like when Bollywood unites. — Harneet Singh (@Harneetsin) October 12, 2020





Yesss!!!! ! About time!! Irresponsible journalism hurts lives! Ends careers! Strips u of ur dignity! High time people held accountable - for maligning innocents - is no longer without consequences!!! #Bollywood #ArnabGoswamy #cleanupjournalism

— Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) October 12, 2020

— Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) October 12, 2020

The last time so many bollywood personalaties came together was during the making of Dewangi Dewangi in Om Shanti Om.#BollywoodStrikesBack #Bollywood — #GoBackModi (@go_backmodi) October 12, 2020





Nice to see Some spine in #Bollywood

— Suresh Chandra (@schandrasays) October 12, 2020

— Suresh Chandra (@schandrasays) October 12, 2020



Really happy to see #BollywoodStrikesBack. It is time that this people who have been defaming the bollywood industry, who gives jobs to millions of people, be taught a lesson.

Proud to be a fan of #Bollywood #IStandWithBollywood — Akshay Rao (@AkshayR74466567) October 12, 2020

Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, its senior journalist Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now's senior journalists Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar have been named in the suit filed on October 12 before the Delhi High Court.

The associations requested the court to refrain those named from conducting media trials of Bollywood personalities or publishing irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against Bollywood.

Those named are accused of using derogatory words and expressions for Bollywood such as “dirt”, “filth”, “scum”, “druggies” and expressions such as “it is Bollywood where the dirt needs to be cleaned”, “all the perfumes of Arabia cannot take away the stench and the stink of this filth and scum of the underbelly of Bollywood”, “This is the dirtiest industry in the country”, and “cocaine and LSD drenched Bollywood”.