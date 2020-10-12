172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|entertainment-2|bollywoodstrikesback-dominates-trends-as-celebrities-netizens-react-to-lawsuit-against-tv-channels-5955061.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 10:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

#BollywoodStrikesBack dominates trends as Kangana Ranaut, Swara Bhasker and others react to lawsuit against TV channels

In the petition filed, Bollywood associations requested the court to refrain those named from conducting media trials of Bollywood personalities or publishing irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against Bollywood.

Moneycontrol News

After four Bollywood associations and 34 big production houses filed a civil suit in Delhi court against two channels for making and publishing 'irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks' about the Hindi film industry, celebrities took to social media to share their reactions.

Soon #BollywoodStrikesBack dominated the trends as Twitter users too shared their reactions.

Check out a few celebrity reactions:

Close





Here's how Twitter users reacted:



Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, its senior journalist Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now's senior journalists Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar have been named in the suit filed on October 12 before the Delhi High Court.

The associations requested the court to refrain those named from conducting media trials of Bollywood personalities or publishing irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against Bollywood.

Those named are accused of using derogatory words and expressions for Bollywood such as “dirt”, “filth”, “scum”, “druggies” and expressions such as “it is Bollywood where the dirt needs to be cleaned”, “all the perfumes of Arabia cannot take away the stench and the stink of this filth and scum of the underbelly of Bollywood”, “This is the dirtiest industry in the country”, and “cocaine and LSD drenched Bollywood”.
First Published on Oct 12, 2020 10:09 pm

