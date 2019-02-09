Bollywood's Big 4: Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Bhushan Kumar, Dinesh Vijan set to bring over Rs 2000 cr in 2019

Joginder Tuteja

It is time for Big 4 of Bollywood to strike BIG in 2019. Though there are quite a few corporate houses that are making, backing or acquiring films at a rapid pace [Fox Star Studios, Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Sony Motion Pictures, Zee Studios], there are also certain named individuals who are keeping the flag high as independent producers.

These are Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan.

In 2019, they have over 20 notable releases between them, which is set to be a record count. No wonder, with many of these biggies being a certain contender for not just the 100 Crore Club but even 200 Crore Club entry, at a range of around Rs 2000 crore worth of Box Office moolah is expected to be collected between the quartet.

Let's talk about Karan Johar first. The head honcho of Dharma Productions had given his last film two years back when OK Jaanu [2017] that tanked big time. Ever since then he has delivered a flurry of successes in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi, Dhadak and Simmba. Except for Dhadak, all other films went way past the 100-crore mark. His Ittefaq underperformed but recovered costs.

Now he has as many as half a dozen films lined up for release next.

First to arrive would be Kesari where he has Akshay Kumar as the leading man. Later, Akshay would also be seen in Good News. Then there is his big multi-starrer Kalank that sees Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit coming together along with Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha-Aditya Roy Kapur. The period drama set around partition has been directed by Abhishek Verman of 2 States fame. The film has Sajid Nadiadwala as the producer along with Karan Johar and this is practically the same team that had made 2 States.

Later in the year, Karan would be giving yet another opportunity to his protégé Punit Malhotra who had delivered a dud in Gori Tere Pyaar Mein last. However, Student of the Year 2 should be a different ballgame altogether and with Tiger Shroff returning to his dancing avatar after action thriller Baaghi 2, it would be good fun indeed.

Talking about good things, Karan would be back with Akshay Kumar for Good News which has Kareena Kapoor Khan returning with the actor after Kambakkth Ishq. A biggie, this would be followed by Brahmastra, the Christmas release of 2019, which has real-life jodi of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt coming together with Amitabh Bachhan for director Ayan Mukherjee.

In between, as per the suitable release date availability, Karan would also be releasing his much delayed Drive which has Dostana director Tarun Mansukhani working with Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Meanwhile, Sajid Nadiadwala has his hands full too with as many as four releases. Last year he had delivered a Blockbuster in Baaghi 2 and in 2019 he would be aiming to make it further big with many notable releases.

Other than Kalank, which he is producing along with Karan Johar, Sajid also has Super 30 coming up next. The Hrithik Roshan-starrer was earlier aiming for Republic Day release but was then pushed ahead by six months. This is the first time that Sajid and Hrithik are working together and it should indeed be special.

Then there is Chhichhore where Sajid has brought on board Dangal director Nitish Tiwari. With Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor coming together, this one is set to be a family entertainer.

However, the one where Sajid has put his big money is Housefull 4. This is clearly his pet project right from the days of Housefull and now that the story traverses eras, what with its reincarnation theme, there have been talks of the film's budget being in the vicinity of Rs 200 crore. Said to have been put together on the same scale as Baahubali, one expects this Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh led affair to enter the 200 Crore Club at the least.

As for producer Bhushan Kumar, he is on a rampage. He is either independently or co-producing staggering 10 films, which is the most that any filmmaker has worked on since a very long time. Other than biggies like Salman Khan's Bharat, Prabhas' Saaho and Varun Dhawan's ABCD 3, there is also Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De, Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, John Abraham's Batla House & Paagalpanti and Anurag Basu's next film with Abhishek Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao that he is backing. This isn't all as there is also Arjun Patiala and Satellite Shankar.

The new entrant to this club is Dinesh Vijan though who would be seeing the most prolific year of his career. Buoyed by the blockbuster success of last year's Stree, the Love Aaj Kal and Cocktail producer would be striking big with as many as four releases this year.

First to arrive is Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon's Luka Chuppi, the promo of which has already been released to a good response. Later, Kriti would also be seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Arjun Patiala, which also has Bhushan Kumar as the producer. Both these films are set to be fun family entertainers and the same is the case with the other two releases as well.

Rajkummar Rao, the leading man of Stree, would be seen alongside Mouni Roy in Made In China. Later, Stree director Amar Kaushik would be calling the shots for Ayushmann Khurranna's Bala, a story of a young man who is fast losing hair!

Rest assured, it is expected that industry won't be losing its hair in 2019, what with more than 20 odd aforementioned films being backed by four enterprising producers – Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan. With many more announcements waiting to be made in time to come, it is indeed going to be happening times indeed not just for these filmmakers but also audiences at large.

Big 4 with their BIG releases:

Karan Johar - Kesari, Kalank, Student of the Year 2, Good News, Drive, Brahmastra.

Sajid Nadiadwala - Kalank, Super 30, Housefull 4, Chhichhore.

Bhushan Kumar - Bharat, ABCD 3, Saaho, Satellite Shankar, Arjun Patiala, De De Pyaar De, Kabir Singh, Batla House, Pagalpanti, Anurag Basu's next.

Dinesh Vijan - Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala, Made In China, Bala.