Last Updated : Jun 24, 2018 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bollywood wrap: Race 3 closes at Rs 149 crore on second Saturday

Salman Khan's latest flick might not have impressed the critics but that hasn’t stopped Race 3 from minting money at the box office.  The film closed at Rs 149 crore in its second Saturday.


According to Boxofficeindia analysis, Race 3 showed good growth of around 45% on its second Saturday, collecting Rs 5.50 crore but it could have been better as second Saturdays can go up 60-70%. The film has collected Rs 9.25 crore  in the first two days of its second week at the box office.


So while the first week collection of Race 3 is at least 20% higher than the lifetime collection of several hit movies, the standards are always a notch higher for Salman's releases. Most of his hit films have crossed the Rs 200 crore mark while his last hit movie Tiger Zinda Hai went on to cross more than Rs 500 crore in overall collections. In fact, Tiger Zinda Hai had crossed Rs 200 crore worth collections in its first week itself.


On the other hand, Veere Di wedding is the only other Bollywood release running at the theatres and has made close to Rs 75 crore at the box office.

In Hollywood releases, Boxofficeindia reports that Jurassic World - Fallen Kingdom is doing very well at the box office and has performed better at the box office than the recent Hindi films, be it Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran, Veere Di Wedding or Race 3. Its the same story in terms of appreciation well with Jurassic World - Fallen Kingdom sustaining well despite Race 3 releasing in its second week. The film has collected close to Rs 70 crore at the box office. The new release Incredibles 2 also took a good start, doing business of Rs 4 crore approximately.
First Published on Jun 24, 2018 12:35 pm

tags #Actor Salman Khan #Bollywood #Current Affairs #Entertainment #Race 3

