Last Updated : Jul 22, 2018 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bollywood wrap: Dhadak’s box-office collection ensures there’s no dip in momentum

Dhadak, despite lacking the glitz and glamour of Student of the Year, has done better business in its opening weekend than the 2012 release.

Tasmayee Laha Roy @tasmayee

After the roaring performance of Sanju, now Dhadak has also opened to a strong response at the box-office.

While Ranbir is sure to bag some awards, Janhvi Kapoor too is getting the required mileage needed to give her a headstart in Bollywood.

Dhadak netted Rs 8.71 crore in its kitty on Friday. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that rarely does a film with absolute newcomers do so well. Surprisingly, the movie, despite lacking the glitz and glamour of Student of the Year, has done better business in its opening weekend than the 2012 release. Student of the Year opened with a collection of Rs 8 crore in 2012.

Dhadak picked up further pace during the weekend. The movie earned Rs 11.04 crore on Saturday, taking the total collection of the film to Rs 19.75 crore. The film also did good business overseas with a total collection of approximately Rs 6 crore from markets like North America, UAE, UK, Ireland and Pakistan.

Cut to Sanju

According to Boxofficeindia, Sanju saw a 75% jump in colections on its fourth Saturday, taking its tally to Rs 322 crore. The film is expected to collect Rs 3 25 crore on Sunday and also reach the Rs 100 crore landmark for Mumbai market.
First Published on Jul 22, 2018 04:41 pm

tags #Bollywood #Entertainment #Sanju

