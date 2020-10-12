Bollywood hits back; Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, top producers sue Republic TV, TIMES Now over derogatory remarks

Salman Khan Films, Aamir Khan Productions are among the top Bollywood production houses that have filed a suit in the Delhi High Court on October 12 against news channels Republic TV and Times Now as well as its 4 journalists for defaming the industry.

Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, its senior journalist Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now's senior journalists Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar have been named in the suit filed before the Delhi High Court.

The associations requested the court to refrain those named from conducting media trials of Bollywood personalities or publishing irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against Bollywood.

Those named are accused of using derogatory words and expressions for Bollywood such as “dirt”, “filth”, “scum”, “druggies” and expressions such as “it is Bollywood where the dirt needs to be cleaned”, “all the perfumes of Arabia cannot take away the stench and the stink of this filth and scum of the underbelly of Bollywood”, “This is the dirtiest industry in the country”, and “cocaine and LSD drenched Bollywood”.

Here's the full list of plaintiffs:

1) The Film & Television Producers Guild Of India (PGI)2) The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA)3) Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC)4) Screenwriters Association (SWA)5) Aamir Khan Productions6) Ad-Labs Films7) Ajay Devgn Fflims8) Andolan Films9)Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network10) Arbaaz Khan Productions11) Ashutosh Gowariker Productions12) BSK Network and Entertainment13) Cape of Good Films14) Clean Slate Filmz15) Dharma Productions16) Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures17) Excel Entertainment18) Filmkraft Productions19) Hope Production20) Kabir Khan Films21) Luv Films22) Macguffin Pictures23) Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment24) One India Stories25) R.S. Entertainment (Ramesh Sippy Entertainment)26) Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures27) Red Chillies Entertainment28) Reel Life Productions29) Reliance Big Entertainment30) Rohit Shetty Picturez31.Roy Kapur Films32) Salman Khan Films33) Sikhya Entertainment34) Sohail Khan Productions35) Tiger Baby Digital36) Vinod Chopra Films37) Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures

38) Yashraj Films

The statement further mentioned how the "defamatory remarks" served as an addition to the ongoing pandemic and resulted in extreme revenue and opportunity loss.

"The livelihood of persons associated with Bollywood is being severely impacted by the smear campaign being run by the Defendants. This is in addition to the ongoing pandemic which has resulted in extreme revenues and work opportunity loss. The privacy of the members of Bollywood is being invaded, and their reputations are being irreparably damaged by painting the entire Bollywood as criminals, seeped in drug culture, and making being part of Bollywood as synonymous with criminal acts in the public imagination," it said.