172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|entertainment-2|bollywood-hits-back-aamir-khan-salman-khan-top-producers-sue-republic-tv-times-now-over-derogatory-remarks-5954011.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsentertainment
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 06:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bollywood hits back; Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, top producers sue Republic TV, TIMES Now over derogatory remarks

The associations requested the court to refrain those named from conducting media trials of Bollywood personalities or publishing irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against Bollywood.

Moneycontrol News

Salman Khan Films, Aamir Khan Productions are among the top Bollywood production houses that have filed a suit in the Delhi High Court on October 12 against news channels Republic TV and Times Now as well as its 4 journalists for defaming the industry.

Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, its senior journalist Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now's senior journalists Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar have been named in the suit filed before the Delhi High Court.

The associations requested the court to refrain those named from conducting media trials of Bollywood personalities or publishing irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against Bollywood.

Close

Those named are accused of using derogatory words and expressions for Bollywood such as “dirt”, “filth”, “scum”, “druggies” and expressions such as “it is Bollywood where the dirt needs to be cleaned”, “all the perfumes of Arabia cannot take away the stench and the stink of this filth and scum of the underbelly of Bollywood”, “This is the dirtiest industry in the country”, and “cocaine and LSD drenched Bollywood”.

related news

Here's the full list of plaintiffs:

1) The Film & Television Producers Guild Of India (PGI)
2) The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA)
3) Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC)
4) Screenwriters Association (SWA)
5) Aamir Khan Productions
6) Ad-Labs Films
7) Ajay Devgn Fflims
8) Andolan Films
9)Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network
10) Arbaaz Khan Productions
11) Ashutosh Gowariker Productions
12) BSK Network and Entertainment
13) Cape of Good Films
14) Clean Slate Filmz
15) Dharma Productions
16) Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures
17) Excel Entertainment
18) Filmkraft Productions
19) Hope Production
20) Kabir Khan Films
21) Luv Films
22) Macguffin Pictures
23) Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
24) One India Stories
25) R.S. Entertainment (Ramesh Sippy Entertainment)
26) Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures
27) Red Chillies Entertainment
28) Reel Life Productions
29) Reliance Big Entertainment
30) Rohit Shetty Picturez31.Roy Kapur Films
32) Salman Khan Films
33) Sikhya Entertainment
34) Sohail Khan Productions
35) Tiger Baby Digital
36) Vinod Chopra Films
37) Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures

38) Yashraj Films

The statement further mentioned how the "defamatory remarks" served as an addition to the ongoing pandemic and resulted in extreme revenue and opportunity loss.

"The livelihood of persons associated with Bollywood is being severely impacted by the smear campaign being run by the Defendants. This is in addition to the ongoing pandemic which has resulted in extreme revenues and work opportunity loss. The privacy of the members of Bollywood is being invaded, and their reputations are being irreparably damaged by painting the entire Bollywood as criminals, seeped in drug culture, and making being part of Bollywood as synonymous with criminal acts in the public imagination," it said.
First Published on Oct 12, 2020 05:30 pm

tags #Aamir Khan Productions #Delhi High Court #Salman Khan Films

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.