Bollywood goes through turmoil in 2021 with only Rs 50 cr at the box office, has the worst Q1 ever since 2000

The first quarter of 2021 has come to an end and it has turned out to be the worst ever for Bollywood since year 2000. With only one Bollywood movie managing to cross the 25 crores mark [Roohi], the second just about crossing 15 crores [Mumbai Saga] and the rest not even going past the 2 crores mark, the overall total is shockingly under the 50 crores mark.

Yes, you read it right - 50 crores!

This has never happened before in the history of Bollywood cinema ever since we can remember and if one considers the box office journey since the beginning of the new millennium, it is abysmal to say the least. Before this, the worst ever quarter for Bollywood was Q1 2020 when the box office collections stood at 780 crores. This was made possible by blockbuster success of Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior [280 crores] followed by Baaghi 3, Street Dancer 3D and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan which had turned out to be at least reasonably successful.

However, even that was quite a low for the industry which had seen one of its best first quarters ever back in 2019 when successes like Uri - The Surgical Strike, Kesari, Total Dhamaal, Gully Boy, Luka Chuppi, Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi and Badla had resulted in 1103 crores been accumulated during January to March. The momentum had continued well till the end of the year as a result of which 2019 went on to create a record for the best year ever for Bollywood with 4400 crores nett been accumulated.

Unfortunately, 2020 couldn't continue that momentum due to pandemic striking and now 2021 has started on a disastrous note too with first movies shying away from releasing in January and February, and then pandemic showing its ugly face all over from March onwards, as a result of which the films have again aborted their release plans.

The ones that did release turned out to be sad stories with Roohi being the only reasonable success and Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi at least finding critical acclaim. Otherwise, Saina, Fauji Calling, 12'o Clock, Time To Dance, Sandeep aur Pinly Faraar, Flight and Koi Jaane Na just couldn't find any sort of audience whatsoever.

The industry was still patient enough in the first quarter of the year since there were expectations of things pacing up for the better with Sooryavanshi arriving in April, and then Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Satyameva Jayate 2 igniting the screens during the festive season of Eid. Moreover, Thalaivi already had its promotion going full throttle for its April release. However, with Akshay Kumar and Kangana Ranaut biggies moving ahead indefinitely, and uncertainty around the Salman Khan and John Abraham films as well, it is indeed a sad scenario.

Bollywood has already lost an opportunity to earn in the first quarter because past trends show that this is otherwise a very lucrative period for trade.

Before 2019 [1103 crores], even 2018 [915 crores, courtesy Padmaavat, Baaghi 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raid, PadMan and more], 2017 [650 crores, courtesy Raees, Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kaabil] and 2016 [600 crores, courtesy Airlift, Neerja, Kapoor & Sons and Wazir] were quite good. One just hopes that by next month the situation improves. It is a given that April wouldn't add even 10 crores in its kitty and the situation would need to dramatically improve if there is any moolah to be generated in May.

The good news is that experts are hopeful of the pandemic situation getting better in May, and with vaccination drive also being on, the industry could well be back at its feet by June. Once that happens, night curfews are expected to be the thing of the past, 50% restriction in theaters may go away again, and it would be time for the Bollywood biggies to strike all over again. If not from anything else, solace comes from the fact that unlike 2020, at least there is some sort of predictability in the way audiences and industry would operate from this point on.

All eyes are now on the second quarter with a hope that from June onwards, there is some sort of momentum back that can make at least 2021 a bit better.