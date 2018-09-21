Ayushmann Khurrana: The rising star of offbeat roles in Bollywood

Amid the ever-lasting debate around choosing between a good actor and a star, Ayushmann Khurrana has created a niche for himself by opting for offbeat roles. Interestingly, it has worked well for him.

The video jockey-turned-actor, who shot to stardom with runaway hit Vicky Donor in 2012, has continued to choose out-of-the-box roles throughout his career and delivering hits at the same time. Analysts today call him a bankable star and expect his upcoming releases Badhai Ho and Andhadhun to add to his list of commercial successes in Bollywood.

Amit Sharma’s Badhai Ho, releasing this October, is a coming-of-age story where Ayushmann’s parents suddenly expect a child and are embarrassed to announce it to their grown-up kids. Analysts expect the film to make Rs 50 crore. Given it is a low-budget movie, Rs 50 crore business makes the film a success.

His other film — Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun, also releasing this October — is a mystery that stars Tabu and Radhika Apte in lead roles. Ayushmann plays a blind man in the film who, unlike others who have played similar roles, highlights the advantages of being differently abled. And that’s how he breaks from the cliché.

But does choosing niche roles typecast him as an actor? Well, analysts wouldn’t say so. “Unlike some niche actors, Ayushmann hasn’t selected a genre for himself. He is just selecting scripts that are different from mainstream cinema. The fact that his films address real-life issues that we might all face also makes him a favourite because a film on a certain topic often gives the impetus to talk about the issue,” said film trade analyst Atul Mohan.

Talking of his USP, analysts would put their money on Khurrana’s acting skills. “Ayushmann is no Hrithik Roshan or Tiger Shroff, who have great looks or excellent dancing skills. His talent lies in his acting and his guy-next-door look. People pay to watch him because they see reality in his films and can associate with him,” added Mohan.

So what's so real about Khurrana’s films? Experts say it’s the content that is always the king. In 2012, Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor portrayed Ayushmann as a sperm donor who made donating sperms a full-time profession.

In 2015 came Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Here, Prem (Ayushmann) was a small-town guy who dealt with his fear of the English language, overbearing father and an "oversized" wife. Ayushmann connected with all the young boys and girls who are forced into arranged marriages and their journey. This Sharat Katariya film, made on a budget of barely Rs 9 crore, made close to Rs 30.5 crore from its 775-screen release.

In 2017 again, Ayushmann played the role of a guy with a ‘gent’s problem’ in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. A hilarious tale of a guy with an erectile dysfunction handling his parents and fiancee, RS Prasanna’s film made on a budget of Rs 25 crore made close to Rs 65 crore at the box office.

The actor, according to sources in the industry, now charges close to Rs 3 crore for a film.

The actor also has his hands full with endorsements. Some of the brands endorsed by Ayushmann include Datsun Go for Nissan, Pizza Hut and V-John. The most recent addition to the list is value retail chain V Mart.