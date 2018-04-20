Avengers: Infinity War likely to earn Rs 100 cr in India, but can it surpass highest Hollywood grosser The Jungle Book?

The Jungle Book that released in 2016 became the highest Hollywood grosser in India with collections worth Rs 243 crore gross in the country. And this year, Hollywood has another big-ticket film on offer — Avengers: Infinity War, which is all set for a release on April 27.

Will Avengers be able to replace The Jungle Book as the highest Hollywood grosser in India? Will the film be able to surpass the collections of its predecessor? Will it be able to attract audiences in the same magnitude as The Jungle Book? All these questions are doing the rounds just before the release of the most awaited Hollywood flick of the year.

What are the chances that Avengers would do as well as The Jungle Book in India?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has not only taken the world by storm but India as well. Since the release of Iron Man in 2008, the studio has been giving out multiple hits year after year.

An overview of Marvel’s past records signals a powerful performance of Avengers: Infinity War in India, which is the studio’s biggest project yet. The film has already created a lot of hype in the Indian market.

In addition, Avengers won’t be facing competition from any big Bollywood films during its first two weeks in India.

Industry expects that the film is likely to become the highest grossing Hollywood film in India.

Other MCU releases that have marveled Indian audiences over the years

Black Panther’s strong India performance added another feather in MCU’s hat. The film, which is the 18th movie in the MCU universe, released on February 16 this year.

Other films that Marvel Studios has offered over the years have also performed well in India. According to an IANS report, the third part of the Iron Man franchise performed better than the first two and registered a growth of 300 per cent over the second Iron Man movie.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier, released in 2014, registered a growth of 2,628 per cent over the first movie Captain America: The First Avenger. Captain America: Civil War registered a growth of 175 per cent over the second movie and 7,412 per cent over the first one.

MCU’s last release Thor: Ragnarok was Hollywood’s second best India debut last year and the film had earned Rs 51 crore in one week.

What India means to Marvel Studios?

In 2016, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had said at an event that, “India is an important market to the US-based Marvel Studios as the Asian country has such a movie-going culture.” And the growing fan base for films from MCU is proof of it.

According to a 2016 report, industry sources said around 32 Marvel movies have released in India, generating over 100 million admissions.

Contribution from the dubbed content has been in the range of 25-45 per cent of the total box office collection. And the major dubbed contribution comes from the Hindi market.

The craze is not just limited to Marvel films. Even Marvel products like toys, home improvement products, stationery and publishing have gained a lot of traction in India.

For Avengers: Age of Ultron, the company witnessed over 50 brand associations in India and with Captain America: Civil War, it had increased to 70 brands.

How tough will it be for Avengers to beat The Jungle Book in India?

A lot of factors worked in favour of The Jungle Book in the Indian market. One was nostalgia attached to the film. The intrinsic India connect and the stories of Mowgli that people have seen in the animated series of the same name over the years pulled more audiences to the theatres.

Also, the dubbed versions of the film contributed over half of its box office in India. Voice-overs for the film were done by some of the top actors of the Indian film industry, including Irrfan Khan (dubbed Baloo), Priyanka Chopra (dubbed Kaa), Om Puri (dubbed Bageera) and Nana Patekar (dubbed Shere Khan).

While trade pundits are estimating Avengers: Infinity War to rake in as much as Rs 100 crore, it would be a tall order for the film to take away the title from The Jungle Book.