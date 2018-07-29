Bollywood wrapped up the week with gossip, 2 new releases and wedding bells

Gossip, money, new releases and the box office. It was the staple that made news in Bollywood in the week gone by. What trended the most, however, was Priyanka Chopra's rumoured engagement to American singer and songwriter Nick Jonas.

The industry and Priyanka Chopra's, also called Piggy Chop, fans are already thinking of a wedding. The reason behind Priyankas's sudden backing out of Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat is also said to be the probable wedding.

Obsessed with the 36-year old actor's upcoming wedding (if there is going to be one, that is) fans have taken to social media platforms to guess and discuss about wedding theme, location, designers and honeymoon locations!



Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life

— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018

Zafar was quick to join the gang of banter and left a pun-filled tweet that said "Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life."

Moving away from the 'to be' and 'not to be' of Chopra and Jonas' wedding, Mission Impossible 6 - Fallout had a very good first day as it grossed Rs 9.50 crore approximately on day one itself. It is the sixth highest opening ever for a Hollywood release in India on its early estimate figures.

Bollywood failed to stand tall as compared to MI6, as Dhadak collections took a hit on the second weekend. Having said that, for a film with debutants, Dhadak has made more money than it thought it would have. The film has collected close to Rs 54.17 crore till Saturday late night.

The two new releases for the week — Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and Nawabzaade — also fared poorly at the box office with the former collecting just about Rs 1.25 crore, and Nawabzaade clocking in around Rs 50 lakh only.