you are here: HomeNewsentertainment
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 05:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As Avengers: Endgame aims for Rs 300-crore club, here are Hollywood's top 10 highest-grossing movies in India

The list includes top Hollywood franchises like Mission Impossible, The Fast and Furious, Jurassic series, etc.

Joginder Tuteja @tutejajoginder
Avengers: Endgame will be hitting the Indian screens on April 26. The flick has been in news for the past one year, ever since the third installment in the Avengers series-- Avengers: Infinity War emerged as a blockbuster. While that film had opened the Rs 200-crore club for Hollywood movies in India, there are massive expectations from the fourth movie, with talks of it entering the Rs 300 -crore club doing rounds. Here are the top-10 Hollywood biggies in India and how they have fared over the years. As you will see below, except for The Jungle Book, all other films in the list are action flicks. (Image: The Avengers/Twitter)
Deadpool 2 | Box Office: Rs 65 crore | One franchise which has been seeing good growth in India is 'Deadpool'. The first in the series collected around Rs 35 crore. However, the second installment almost doubled its collections. The adult superhero action comedy is a bit niche in its appeal and is yet to gain a must-watch status. That is expected though when Deadpool 3 arrives. (Image: 20th Century Fox/YouTube)
Mission: Impossible – Fallout | Box Office: Rs 78 crore | Although Tom Cruise has been one of the most popular Hollywood actors in India, surprisingly none of his films has entered the Rs 100 crore club so far. Mission: Impossible – Fallout opened well at Rs 10 crore and then grew well over the weekend too to earn Rs 37 crore. However post that, it managed to close at Rs 78 crore. (Mission: Impossible/Twitter)
Avengers: Age of Ultron | Box Office: Rs 80 crore | Avengers: Age of Ultron threw a major surprise when it opened to a double digit score (Rs 10.25 crore) in India back in 2015. The word of mouth worked well for the movie and as a result, Rs 80 crore came calling for this superhero flick. The year 2015 was a particularly good one for Hollywood movies in India with 'The Fast and the Furious 7' as well as ‘Jurassic World’ entering the Rs 100 crore club. (Image: Marvel Entertainment/YouTube)
Captain Marvel | Box Office: Rs 85 crore (expected) | Marvel films have a strong audience base in India and that was evident in the recent release - Captain Marvel, which opened huge at Rs 13.01 crore. This was in fact the second biggest opening ever for a Hollywood film in India after Avengers: Infinity War. The movies wasn't warmly received by one and all but still managed to hang on well to go pass the Rs 80 crore mark. (Image: Captain Marvel/Twitter)
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom | Box Office: Rs 85 crore | Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was next in line after Jurassic World. Just like the case in 'The Fate of the Furious' - the film couldn't better the box office collections of its predecessor. However, that was strictly on a relative scale since in absolute numbers, it was still a major success. It would be interesting to see how big the next installment opens when it hits the screens in 2021. (Image: Jurassic World/Twitter)
The Fate of the Furious | Box Office: Rs 86 crore | The Fate of the Furious, eighth installment of ‘The Fast and the Furious’ franchise, was not able to hit a century at the Indian box-office but was a major superhit nonetheless. The film was a major action entertainer with the escapades of Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham lapped up by the audiences. (Image: Fast & Furious/YouTube)
Jurassic World: | Box Office: Rs 101 crore | Right from Jurassic Park to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the tale of dinosaurs as established by Steven Spielberg has enticed Indian audiences. Jurassic World, which featured Irrfan Khan in a prominent role, managed to hit a century when it was released back in 2015. Though there were a few reviews which were not so positive, it did not affect the movie's prospect at the box-office. (Image: Universal Pictures/YouTube)
Furious 7 | Box Office: Rs 108 crore | Traditionally, movies of 'The Fast and the Furious’ franchise have been quite popular in India and majority of them have been a good success. However, Furious 7 showcased the franchise's pull in Indian theatres, that was evident in the paid previews opening day of Rs 12.38 crore. The film continued to grow from strength to strength and crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office. (Image: Fast & Furious/YouTube)
The Jungle Book | Box Office: Rs 187 crore | The makers of ‘The Jungle Book’ played a master stroke for their Indian release; they roped in Irrfan Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Om Puri, Nana Patekar and Shefali Shah for the voiceovers. Adding to that, the Indian setting of Mowgli and his adventures, turned out to be a Bollywood film in itself. The fantasy adventure film emerged as a major success in India. (Image: Walt Disney Studios/YouTube)
Avengers: Infinity War | Box Office: Rs 226 crore | This one shattered the records. No one could see this hurricane coming but the makers were confident and hence released the movie on a record count of screens. There were rewards too well as the film ended up raking a huge opening to the tune of Rs 31.30 crore. This was almost three times the biggest Hollywood opener till then, Fast and the Furious 7, which opened at Rs 12.38 crore. (Image: The Avengers/Twitter)
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 05:31 pm

tags #Business #Entertainment #Hollywood #India #Trending News

