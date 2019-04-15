As Avengers: Endgame aims for Rs 300-crore club, here are Hollywood's top 10 highest-grossing movies in India

Avengers: Endgame will be hitting the Indian screens on April 26. The flick has been in news for the past one year, ever since the third installment in the Avengers series-- Avengers: Infinity War emerged as a blockbuster. While that film had opened the Rs 200-crore club for Hollywood movies in India, there are massive expectations from the fourth movie, with talks of it entering the Rs 300 -crore club doing rounds. Here are the top-10 Hollywood biggies in India and how they have fared over the years. As you will see below, except for The Jungle Book, all other films in the list are action flicks. (Image: The Avengers/Twitter)