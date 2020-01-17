Apple to release first-ever original film 'The Banker' in March 2020: Report

Apple on January 16 announced that its first-ever original film will hit theatres in March this year. While the theatre premiere is set for March 6, the Apple TV Plus audience will be able to see the film on March 20.

Titled The Banker, the Samuel L Jackson and Anthony Mackie-starrer was originally set to release in January this year, but was delayed by the company following allegations of sexual misconduct against one of the co-producers of the film, as per a report by Variety.

A civil rights drama, the film highlights the bravery of two African American businessmen, Bernard Garrett Sr and Joe Morris, who brought about positive social change, the report said. The revolutionary businessmen come up with a risky but audacious plan to take on the racist establishment of the 1960s.