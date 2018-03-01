Another MCU film marvels India: Black Panther mints close to Rs 50 crore in 10 days

It may not have been the greatest New Year for films in India, with controversies and delayed releases underlining the first couple of months of the year, but that doesn't mean audiences have lost their ability to appreciate good cinema when they see it.

And this is not limited to only Indian films. Hollywood movies have actually played a significant part in keeping the interest of moviegoers over the last few months.

The recently-launched super hero movie Black Panther, which is the latest addition to the famed Marvel Cinematic Universe, hit the screens on February 16 and has already earned more than Rs 50 crore in India alone, having grossed Rs 13.75 crore in the opening weekend itself.

The movie is among a group of films that lead up to Avengers: Infinity War, which is scheduled to be released in a couple of months' time. Black Panther will be seen in that movie as well and his character's stage has been set with this solo movie and his appearance in Captain America: Civil War.

The film faced some competition from two Hindi films -- Aiyaary and Sonu ki Titu ki Sweety, which released last Friday. However, the latter could only upset Black Panther a little and the film continued to show an upward trend in its second week by minting Rs 8.31 crore.

What India means to the Marvel Studio?

In 2016, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had said at an event that “India is an important market to the US-based Marvel Studios as the Asian country has such a movie-going culture.” And the growing fan base for films from MCU is a proof of it.

According to a 2016 report, industry sources said that around 32 Marvel movies have released in India, generating over 100 million admissions.

Contribution from the dubbed content has been in the range of 25-45 percent to the total box office collection. And the major dubbed contribution comes from the Hindi market.

The craze is not just limited to Marvel films. Even Marvel products like toys, home improvement products, stationery and publishing have gained a lot of traction in India.

For Avengers: Age of Ultron, the company witnessed over 50 brand associations in India and with Captain America: Civil War, it had increased to 70 brands.

How MCU has marveled Indian audiences over the years

Black Panther is the 18th movie in the MCU and looking at the past performance of films from this universe, success of the newest addition did not come as a surprise. However, steep collections of Black Panther both in India and on its home turf has added another feather in MCU’s hat.

Other films that Marvel Studios has offered over the years have also performed well in India. According to an IANS report, the third part of the Iron Man franchise performed better than the first two and registered a growth of 300 percent over the second Iron Man movie.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier, released in 2014, registered a growth of 2,628 per cent over the first movie Captain America: The First Avenger. Captain America: Civil War registered a growth of 175 percent over the second movie and 7,412 percent over the first one.

MCU’s last release Thor: Ragnarok was Hollywood’s second best India debut last year and the film had earned Rs 51 crore in one week. While Black Panther falls behind Thor with a business of around Rs 30 crore in its first week, the film is still staying afloat in its second week despite new Hindi releases. It is this period that will be the real test for Black Panther.