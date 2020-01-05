Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Salman Khan, mint maximum moolah in 2019

Yet another year, yet another top slot. Akshay Kumar has pretty much made this as a habit and 2019 was no different. While he alone brought in over 700 crores in a single calendar year, Hrithik Roshan too has shot up the charts in a big way with just two of his films bringing in over Rs 400 crore.

Tiger Shroff too has made it to the top-3 though Salman Khan is a spot lower.

Let's take a look at the 10 actors who sold the maximum number of tickets in the year gone by.

Akshay Kumar - Rs 750 crore+ (expected) (Housefull 4 - 208.50 crores, Mission Mangal - Rs 203 crore, Kesari - Rs 154.41 crore, Good Newwz - Rs 200 crore+ (expected))

A top superstar by all means, Akshay Kumar saw four of his films release in 2019 and each one of these has turned out to be a major success. He scored a couple of double centuries and also has a Rs 150 crore club success to his name in the form of Kesari. Now the manner in which Good Newwz is going, it should go past Rs 200 crore too. The superstar is rocking the show!

Hrithik Roshan - Rs 465.30 crore (War - Rs 318 crore, Super 30 - 147.30 crores)

Hrithik Roshan made it two out of two in 2019 with first Super 30 and then War turning out to be successful. The former was a risky subject and its release was also pushed. However, it caught fancy amongst the audience. As for his superstar status, it was on full display with War which turned out to be a blockbuster no less. One hopes that he signs his next set of biggies soon.

Tiger Shroff - Rs 391 crore (War - 318 crores, Student of the Year 2 - Rs 73 crore)

A deserving entry into the top-3, Tiger Shroff has been quite consistent at the box office. In 2018 he had delivered a blockbuster in Baaghi 3 and now in 2019 he has War to his name. With a role running parallel to that of Hrithik Roshan, he showed his might in the Rs 300 crore club entertainer. Before that arrived Student of the Year 2 which managed to cover a fair distance.

Salman Khan - 361.07 crores (Bharat - 211.07 crores, Dabangg 3 - 150 crores (expected))

2019 could well have been Salman Khan's year but that was not to be. Yes, he did score a 200 Crore Club hit in Bharat but then expectations were quite massive from the Eid release. As for Dabangg 3, it was expected to get into the Rs 200 crore club at the bare minimum but has eventually struggled to make it to the Rs 150 crore mark. Hope he scores massive in 2020 now.

Ayushmann Khurranna - 324.71 crores (Dream Girl - 142.26 crores, Bala - 117 crores, Article 15 - 65.45 crores)

Three releases, and three successes - Ayushmann Khurranna has been enjoying an enviable run at the box office. His last flop was Meri Pyaari Bindu and ever since he has been scoring back to back successes. In 2019, he scored a couple of centuries in light hearted genre (Dream Girl, Bala) and then also sprung a surprise with a rather serious Article 15 which was a clean hit.

Shahid Kapoor - Rs 278.24 crores (Kabir Singh)

The man with the potential, it was about time that Shahid Kapoor scored a solo blockbuster. Well, a lot more happened with Kabir Singh which first took a surprisingly big opening at the box office and then continued to go and on. So much so that after a rather easy entry into the Rs 100 crore club, at one point in time it also seemed to be making a dash towards Rs 300 crore club.

Ajay Devgn - Rs 257.73 crore (Total Dhamaal - Rs 154.23 crore, De De Pyaar De - Rs 103.50 crore)

Another superstar who has been consistently delivering is Ajay Devgn. He had two films of his release in 2019 and though both arrived pretty close to each other, they were major successes. Total Dhamaal found love from the audiences and managed to go past the 150 crores mark on a long run. On the other hand De De Pyaar De opened less but scored a century.

Vicky Kaushal - Rs 244.20 crore (Uri - The Sugical Strike)

A surprise inclusion into the top-10 charts, Vicky Kaushal had been juggling between playing lead and supporting roles till Uri - The Surgical Strike happened. The film was a massive all time blockbuster and as a result Kaushal's stocks rose overnight. He is currently working in four to five interesting films and 2020 could well be the year of reckoning for him.

Kartik Aaryan - Rs 185 crore (Luka Chuppi - Rs 95 crore, Pati Patni aur Woh - Rs 90 crore (expected))

Heartthrob of the youth, Kartik Aaryan has smiled his way to big successes with Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. 2019 turned out to be even better as the year started with Luka Chuppi and ended with Pati Patni aur Woh. Though domestically both films just about missed entering the Rs 100 crore club, globally they managed to cross the century mark.

John Abraham - Rs 175.51 crore (Batla House - Rs 99.50 crore, Romeo Akbar Walter - Rs 43 crore, Pagalpanti - Rs 33.01 crore)

Being a part of the industry for close to a couple of decades now, John Abraham has been juggling realistic as well as commercial 'masala' entertainers. While Batla House just about missed entering the Rs 100 crore club, Romeo Akbar Walter was fair. As for Pagalpanti, it just didn't manage to find a start for itself. However, 2020 looks even bigger and better for the action hero.