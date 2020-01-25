App
you are here: HomeNewsentertainment
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2020 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ajay Devgn scores Rs 200 crore blockbuster with Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior, Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3 has decent start

While it was always a given that the period war drama would enter the Rs 100 Crore Club, the good thing is that expectations have continued to soar every five days.

Joginder Tuteja @tutejajoginder
'Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior' film poster (Image: Twitter/@ajaydevgn)
'Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior' film poster (Image: Twitter/@ajaydevgn)

In just 15 days, Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior has entered the Rs 200 crore Club. This is back-to-back double centuries for Bollywood as Good Newwz achieved the milestone very recently and now the Ajay Devgn-led period war drama has outdone it.

The two films released within a fortnight of each other and collectively have brought in over Rs 400 crore till date, which is a tremendous feat.

For Devgn, this is a huge personal record. His biggest film before this was Golmaal Again which amassed Rs 205.69 crore in its lifetime, and which Tanhaji has crossed in 15 days.

In fact far bigger milestones are on the anvil for the superstar since this one is going to cover a much greater distance. With the kind of hold that the Om Raut directed film is demonstrating in the third week as well, it seems poised to go past the Rs 250 crore milestone as well.

While it was a given that the period war drama would enter the Rs 100 crore Club, the good thing is that expectations have continued to soar every five days. From Rs 100 crore, expectations first went to Rs 150 crore, then 200 crore and now Rs 250 crore. That’s the hallmark of a film which has seen a constant rise in footfalls with every passing day since the word-of-mouth is so strong.

The other film which should gain from positive word-of-mouth is Street Dancer 3. The start of the film is not that great since at least Rs 15 crore was expected on the first day and the actual number was Rs 10.26 crore.

Somehow, the good buzz did not translate into heavy footfalls. However, since the film is good, there is bound to be a better audience response in the days to come, something that should help it see a turnaround.

A turnaround is also what Panga must be expecting after an opening day of Rs 2.70 crore. A content-based film which relies on word-of-mouth to do the talking, this Kangana Ranaut-starrer has director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari returning after Bareilly Ki Barfi.

This film too has grown after a relatively lower opening and is expected to rise as it has seen critical appreciation.

First Published on Jan 25, 2020 01:29 pm

