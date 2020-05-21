App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsentertainment
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 08:47 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Actress Lori Loughlin, husband to plead guilty to US college admissions scam

US Attorney Andrew Lelling in a statement said the plea deals ensure "these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process."

Reuters

"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and her husband have agreed to plead guilty to US charges they conspired to fraudulently secure their daughters admission to the University of Southern California, federal prosecutors said on Thursday.

Loughlin, 55, and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, 56, have agreed to serve two months and five months in prison, respectively, under plea agreements filed in federal court in Boston.

They are expected to plead guilty on Friday to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Loughlin and Giannulli also agreed to pay fines of $150,000 and $250,000, respectively.

Close

US Attorney Andrew Lelling in a statement said the plea deals ensure "these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process."

related news

Their lawyers declined to comment.

Loughlin and Giannulli are among 53 people charged with participating in a scheme where wealthy parents conspired with a California college admissions consultant to use bribery and fraud to secure their children's admission to top schools.

The consultant, William "Rick" Singer, pleaded guilty last year to facilitating cheating on college entrance exams and using bribery to secure the admission of parents' children to schools as fake athletic recruits.

Prosecutors allege Loughlin and Giannulli agreed with Singer to pay $500,000 in bribes to have their two daughters named as fake University of Southern California rowing team recruits.

The couple had been scheduled to face trial in October alongside other parents. Their lawyers previously contended they believed their money was being used for university donations.

By Friday, 24 of the 36 parents charged will have pleaded guilty, including "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman, who received a 14-day prison sentence.

The longest sentence a parent has received was the nine-month term imposed on Douglas Hodge, the former chief executive of investment firm Pimco.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 21, 2020 08:44 pm

tags #Entertainment #Lori Loughlin #United States #University of Southern California #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India becomes world's second largest manufacturer of PPE body coveralls: Govt

India becomes world's second largest manufacturer of PPE body coveralls: Govt

Withdraw FIR against Sonia Gandhi over PM CARE tweets: DK Shivakumar to Karnataka CM

Withdraw FIR against Sonia Gandhi over PM CARE tweets: DK Shivakumar to Karnataka CM

Coronavirus | Rental agreements, contracts will continue to prevail, say legal experts

Coronavirus | Rental agreements, contracts will continue to prevail, say legal experts

most popular

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.