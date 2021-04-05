Actor Vicky Kaushal tests positive for COVID-19

(Image: Reuters)

Actor Vicky Kaushal on April 4 said that despite taking abundant precautions, he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Instagram, the Uri actor said that he is under home quarantine.

"In spite of taking all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19," the actor said.

Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor, Kaushal added.

"I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe,” he posted on Instagram.

Earlier in the day, actress Bhumi Pednekar announced that he contracted the coronavirus. In an Instagram post, the 31-year-old actor said she is currently under isolation and is following the necessary protocols listed by the doctors.

Kaushal and Pednekar were reportedly shooting for director Shashank Khaitan's upcoming Dharma Productions movie "Mr Lele" in the city.

The Durgamati actor asked those who came in contact with her to also get tested for the virus. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, who had earlier test positive for COVID-19, announced that he has been admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Subsequently, 45 junior artists from the team of his upcoming movie Ram Setu also tested positive for COVID-19. Following this, the shooting of the film was halted.

In recent days a host of celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Narayan, Rupali Ganguly, Kartik Aaryan, and Aamir Khan, have contracted the deadly virus.

On April 3, Mumbai recorded its highest single-day spike of 11,163 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the city's caseload to 4,52,445.