Actor Aahana Kumra faces backlash from netizens for her tribute to cricketer Jhulan Goswami

Actor Aahana Kumar's photo shoot as a tribute to cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Actor Aahana Kumra is getting trolled on social media for a recent photoshoot that she did, as her tribute to legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

The actor shared photos on her Instagram saying, "No I'm not promoting any film. This is purely a tribute to a woman I admire the most after spending time with her and learning her whole story about her journey, her hardships and her passion for the sport!"

While she intended well, many criticized her for the dark-face makeup that she did to get the photos clicked. In the Instagram post, you can see Aahana striking similar poses to Jhulan, both their photos side by side.

People commented on the pictures saying, "What's with the darker tone make-up? Instead why don't we hire actors with a similar colour tone, it would have been so much better and looked far more natural".

Another one commented, "What a shame that you need such make up to depict that character which is not even looking convincing. In fact, it's ridiculing the person who is a legend."

One user even commented that it was perhaps an attempt to lure filmmakers. "What a tribute by colouring yourself black ... Not to 1 per cent you show any resemblance to her so is it a tribute or invitation for directors to direct a film on her and cast you as main lead or are just making fun of her?" the user wrote.

However, the cricketer herself was appreciative of the effort Aahana took and praised her for it.

"Great job keep it up!!", Jhulan commented on her photo.