Skills, competencies will drive future than degrees; old jobs vanishing due to technology: Education Minister

Apr 23, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

"Old jobs are vanishing due to disruptive innovation and technology. New jobs are emerging but our workforce needs continuous skilling, reskilling and upskilling. Hence, we must think of new approaches to prepare youth for future jobs," Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Dharmendra Pradhan (File image) said that the 21st century will be knowledge-based and technology-driven.

Skills and competencies will drive the future rather than degrees, and old jobs have begun to vanish due to disruptive innovation and technology, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Sunday.

Pradhan was addressing a conference Bhubaneshwar ahead of the third G20 Education Working Group meeting later this week.

"Skills and competencies will drive the future rather than degrees. There will be a constant competition between God gifted human intelligence and Artificial Intelligence (AI)," Pradhan said in the keynote address at the conference themed 'Deep Tech with a Focus on Advanced Technology in Future of Work.'

