Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi: Why India's returns on 'early childhood care and education' investments could be very high

Globally, the first 1,000 days of life and the subsequent early childhood years (0-8 years) are considered an important “Window of Opportunity” for the development of any child. (Image by Oleksandr Pidvalnyi via Pexels)

We are all enthralled by ChatGPT today, but we should be even more awed every time we see a toddler - no artificial intelligence (AI) can yet compete with the sheer processing power of the young brain, that is analyzing and sorting millions of new data points every second!

Impact of Early Childhood Care and Education in India

Developmental psychologists will say that 85 percent of the brain develops by the age of 6. Neuroscientists will tell you that the two-year-old's brain creates a million neuronal connections per second. Pediatricians know that from the time an infant is born till the age of 6 months, the brain grows by a milligram a minute (no cancer can compete with this rate of growth!).

Dr James Heckman, the legendary Nobel prize winning economist from the University of Chicago, converted this rate of growth into a monetary figure. His ‘Heckman Curve’ shows that every rupee invested in early childhood has a return of 6-10x, one of the highest among all interventions. Professor Heckman argues that the best way to reduce deficits is to invest in quality early childhood development for disadvantaged children. It creates better education, health, social and economic outcomes that increase revenue and reduce the need for costly social spending in the future.

Policymakers have recently followed suit. Globally, the first 1,000 days of life and the subsequent early childhood years (0-8 years) are considered an important “Window of Opportunity” for the development of any child - as early childhood education in these golden years brings innumerable gains in health, prevents high-risk behaviour, and increases productivity which leads to higher future incomes.

In India, the NEP (National Education Policy) 2020, NIPUN (National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy), and NCF (National Curriculum Framework) have emphasized on the importance of transforming Angwanwadi centres (typically seen as nutrition centres) into ‘learning centres’. Anganwadi centres and more importantly the Anganwadi worker, are uniquely positioned to harness the power of activity-based learning - and when coupled with the support of the child’s care-giver (mother, father, grandparents) to enable learning at home, these activities can catalyze the development of gross and fine motor skills, cognitive skills, and socio-emotional development in children during their formative years.

With the recent ‘Poshan bhi, Padhai bhi’ initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the government has been taking steps to shift the dialogue from purely nutritional outcomes to serving both nutrition and early child education outcomes. However, the investment we make in the early years must increase. The average Anganwadi centre is able to spend Rs 2,000 per child - which compares to only about 1/10th of the amount currently spent on a child in a government primary school.

Based on a randomized control trial that generated evidence of impact in India, the return on investment (RoI) for improving preschool education and nutrition in India is 13-22 times the cost - improving the skills of 35 million children today. Conversely, if we do not adequately invest in children today, we will have 35 million young people who do not have the skills and knowledge to reach their full developmental potential. India, therefore, has an imperative to increase investment through additional human and budgetary allocations for early childhood development - to follow where science and evidence are continually pointing us, and to ensure that every child has an equal foundation to reach their full potential.

Only then will India truly be able to reach its full potential, with its workforce of tomorrow being the children who were provided with a strong foundation of ECCE today.