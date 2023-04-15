 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NCERT consulted 25 external experts, 16 CBSE teachers for syllabus rationalisation, according to Education Ministry

PTI
Apr 15, 2023 / 12:10 AM IST

The NCERT consulted 25 external experts and 16 CBSE teachers to carry out its syllabus rationalisation exercise as part of which portions on the Mughals, Mahatma Gandhi, his assassin Nathuram Godse, reference to Hindu extremists and the 2002 Gujarat riots among others were dropped from school textbooks, according to the Education Ministry.

Dropping several topics and portions from the NCERT textbooks has triggered a controversy with the Opposition blaming the Centre of "whitewashing with vengeance".

At the heart of the row is the fact that while the changes made as part of the rationalisation exercise were notified, some of these controversial deletions weren't mentioned in them. This has led to allegations about a bid to delete these portions surreptitiously.

The NCERT has described the omissions as a possible oversight but refused to undo the deletions, saying they were based on the recommendations of experts. It has also said the textbooks are anyway headed for revision in 2024 when the National Curriculum Framework kicks in.