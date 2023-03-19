 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEducation

CBSE schools offering primary education to implement National Curriculum Framework

Moneycontrol News
Mar 19, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST

The new framework -- the National Curriculum Framework for Foundation Stage (NCFFS) -- has been developed by the NCERT on lines of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 for students aged three to eight years.

Under the new educational framework, teaching material will include examples and illustrations that will help “clarify abstract concepts, reinforce learning and make new ideas and concepts more accessible to practicing teachers”.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the implementation of the National Curriculum Framework for Foundation Stage (NCFFS) from the 2023-24 academic session.

“CBSE has adopted National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage – 2022,” it said in an official notification sent out to the heads of schools affiliated with the CBSE.

CBSE has directed all foundational schools that offer education to students aged three to eight years to implement the new framework that has been developed by the NCERT along the lines of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Also read: CBSE warns schools against starting academic session before April 1