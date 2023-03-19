CBSE schools offering primary education to implement National Curriculum Framework

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the implementation of the National Curriculum Framework for Foundation Stage (NCFFS) from the 2023-24 academic session.

“CBSE has adopted National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage – 2022,” it said in an official notification sent out to the heads of schools affiliated with the CBSE.

CBSE has directed all foundational schools that offer education to students aged three to eight years to implement the new framework that has been developed by the NCERT along the lines of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

A circular issued by the education board read: “NCFFS 2022 has been developed by the NCERT as per the mandate of the National Education Policy 2020 to outline the competencies and learning outcomes, general principles and approaches that should guide teaching and learning at the foundational stage.” It added that the new structure of five-year education at the foundational stage -- from Nursery to Class 2 -- will be introduced in the 2023-24 academic session in CBSE schools that offer education at the foundational stage to students in the age group of 3 to 8 years. Related stories Also read: Education minister terms current education system ‘burdensome’ as foundational learning gets an overhaul CBSE has advised “schools offering foundational or preparatory education to adhere to the recommendations regarding curriculum, pedagogy, assessment and other areas described in detail in the NCFFS-2022”. Under the new educational framework, teaching material will include examples and illustrations that will help “clarify abstract concepts, reinforce learning and make new ideas and concepts more accessible to practicing teachers”. Meanwhile, schools offering education to Classes 1 to 10/12 have been directed to gradually augment the infrastructural requirements to include pre-primary classes, and schools already running foundational classes have been told to continue to offer three years of pre-primary education. Also read: ICSE, CBSE, IB curricula: Difference in subjects, focus and pros The CBSE also informed that teachers’ qualifications remain the same as per the existing 'National Council of Teachers Education' notification no 62-1/2012/NCTE(N&S) dated November 12, 2014, and its subsequent amendments.

Moneycontrol News