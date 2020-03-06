YES Bank crisis: FM Nirmala Sitharaman assures depositors

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 6 assured YES Bank customers about the safety of their deposits.

"I am constantly in contact with the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) and the steps being taken are in the interest of depositors, bank and the economy," she said.

She said that the RBI was fully in charge of the matter and assured a quick resolution.

The priority of the government now was to help depositors, the FM said. Sitharaman said she is not in a position to share details of resolution plan immediately.

The RBI on March 5 said it is superseding the board of troubled private sector lender YES Bank with immediate effect.

"This has been done to quickly restore depositors' confidence in the bank, including by putting in place a scheme for reconstruction or amalgamation," the RBI said in a statement.

The central bank has also imposed a moratorium on the private lender till April 3, 2020. Withdrawals from the bank have been capped at Rs 50,000 per depositor.

The move by RBI comes nearly six months after it did the same with Mumbai-based Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.

YES Bank has been grappling with mounting bad loans and has been struggling to raise fresh capital.