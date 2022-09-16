English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : 1 Day to go | DECMA Definedge Conference on Market Analysis @999 INR just for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy

    Will soon bring right to health bill: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

    "You formed the government, we tried to give good administration. Our plans are brilliant. We have implemented the old pension scheme for employees. We brought a separate budget for farmers," Gehlot said addressing a Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games programme at Nainwan in Bundi.

    PTI
    September 16, 2022 / 08:11 PM IST
    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said his government will soon bring a right to health bill as he claimed that their schemes so far have been "brilliant". "You formed the government, we tried to give good administration. Our plans are brilliant. We have implemented the old pension scheme for employees. We brought a separate budget for farmers," Gehlot said addressing a Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games programme at Nainwan in Bundi.

    "The Rajasthan government will soon bring a right to health bill. I hope that soon this bill will be passed so that people get their right," Gehlot added, stressing that their aim is to do "positive politics". Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Bharat Jodo Yatra", Gehlot said, "He wants peace and harmony in the country. This is the purpose of the journey." Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Bharat Jodo Yatra", Gehlot said, "He wants peace and harmony in the country.
    PTI
    Tags: #Ashok Gehlot #CM #health bill #Rajasthan
    first published: Sep 16, 2022 08:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.