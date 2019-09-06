App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2019 09:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Want to ensure wealth creators don't face harassment from tax officials: Nirmala Sitharaman

She also said that any tax collection shortfall will not affect commitments made for social sector spending.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Stepping up efforts to make the tax assesment process less tedious, Nirmala Sitharaman on September 6 assured that the government is engaging with stakeholders to make the process more transparent and ensure that the interests of wealth creators are protected.

"The tax assessment process must-be forces-driven and not-discretion driven. One-on-one interactions with tax assessees can sometimes run into rough weather. Use of technology will make the assessment process a lot more transparent," she told reporters at a press meet in Kolkata.

She also said that any tax collection shortfall will not affect commitments made for social sector spending.

On the clamour for GST rate cuts, she said it is not in her hands and the GST Council has to take a call.

First Published on Sep 6, 2019 08:57 pm

tags #Economy #Nirmala Sitharaman #policy

