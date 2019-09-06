Want to ensure wealth creators don't face harassment from tax officials: Nirmala Sitharaman

She also said that any tax collection shortfall will not affect commitments made for social sector spending.
Stepping up efforts to make the tax assesment process less tedious, Nirmala Sitharaman on September 6 assured that the government is engaging with stakeholders to make the process more transparent and ensure that the interests of wealth creators are protected.
"The tax assessment process must-be forces-driven and not-discretion driven. One-on-one interactions with tax assessees can sometimes run into rough weather. Use of technology will make the assessment process a lot more transparent," she told reporters at a press meet in Kolkata.
She also said that any tax collection shortfall will not affect commitments made for social sector spending.