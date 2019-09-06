Want to ensure wealth creators don't face harassment from tax officials: Nirmala Sitharaman

Stepping up efforts to make the tax assesment process less tedious, Nirmala Sitharaman on September 6 assured that the government is engaging with stakeholders to make the process more transparent and ensure that the interests of wealth creators are protected.

"The tax assessment process must-be forces-driven and not-discretion driven. One-on-one interactions with tax assessees can sometimes run into rough weather. Use of technology will make the assessment process a lot more transparent," she told reporters at a press meet in Kolkata.

She also said that any tax collection shortfall will not affect commitments made for social sector spending.