Vande Bharat Express: Tender for manufacturing of 44 semi high speed train sets cancelled

The tender for manufacturing of 44 semi high speed train sets Vande Bharat has been cancelled, Railways tweeted on August 21.

"Fresh tender will be floated within a week as per Revised Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) order," it said in the tweet.

The production of the Vande Bharat trains has been mired in controversy even as the first Train 18 was rolled out in record time of 18 months by the Integrated Coach Factory.



It was built at a cost of approximately Rs 100 crore and has been providing seamless service on two routes: Delhi-Varanasi and Delhi-Katra.

Floated under the 'Make in India' initiative, the tender was for the supply of electrical equipment and other items for 44 train sets, of 16 coaches each.(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates ...)