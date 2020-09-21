Vande Bharat Express: Railways floats revised tender

The Indian Railways on September 21 floated the revised tender for 44 semi-high speed Vande Bharat train sets.

The pre-bid meeting is on September 29 and the tender will be opened on November 17, 2020, while two-stage, reverse auction shall take place.

According to the tender, the train sets shall be manufactured at ICF -Chennai, RCF- Kapurthala and MCF - Raebareli.

The revised tender is in line with the government’s Make In India policy as the minimum local content percentage has been revised to 75 percent.

The earlier tender was cancelled on 21 August. Railway Board chief VK Yadav had earlier clarified that the tender process was cancelled because some of the bidders had revealed prices in their technical bids.

The Railways said this is now a domestic tender.

Currently, two Vande Bharat trains manufactured indigenously at ICF are operational between Delhi-Varanasi and Delhi-Katra.

The first Vande Bharat Express (from Delhi to Varanasi) was flagged off in February 2019.

