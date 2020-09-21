172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|economy|policy|vande-bharat-express-railways-floats-revised-tender-5867811.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 08:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vande Bharat Express: Railways floats revised tender

The revised tender is in line with the government’s Make In India policy as the minimum local content percentage has been revised to 75 percent.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian Railways on September 21 floated the revised tender for 44 semi-high speed Vande Bharat train sets.

The pre-bid meeting is on September 29 and the tender will be opened on November 17, 2020, while two-stage, reverse auction shall take place.

According to the tender, the train sets shall be manufactured at ICF -Chennai, RCF- Kapurthala and MCF - Raebareli.

Close

The revised tender is in line with the government’s Make In India policy as the minimum local content percentage has been revised to 75 percent.

The earlier tender was cancelled on 21 August. Railway Board chief VK Yadav had earlier clarified that the tender process was cancelled because some of the bidders had revealed prices in their technical bids.

The Railways said this is now a domestic tender.

Currently, two Vande Bharat trains manufactured indigenously at ICF are operational between Delhi-Varanasi and Delhi-Katra.

The first Vande Bharat Express (from Delhi to Varanasi) was flagged off in February 2019.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 08:03 pm

tags #Indian Railways #policy #Vande Bharat Express

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.